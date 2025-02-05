'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown is keeping a major secret from ex Kody: "I’m so glad Meri..."

'Sister Wives' Season 19 gave us some major juicy moments between Kody Brown and his ex-wives, but it looks like Janelle Brown is spilling the harsh reality about where the family really stands now

The latest season of ‘Sister Wives’ has been nothing short of explosive, with Janelle Brown dropping major revelations about her past with ex-husband Kody Brown. As tensions continue to rise among the Brown family, Janelle has admitted to keeping a prominent secret from Kody—one that could change everything, since her split from Kody during ‘Sister Wives’ season 18. In the mid-season finale preview, Janelle made a bold statement, “I’m so, so glad Meri [Brown] sees it’s wise to have a lawyer…Because we’re not a family anymore - this is now people trying to dissolve a business that went bad, basically.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

As per ScreenRant, Janelle’s words confirm what many fans have suspected—the Brown family dynamic is beyond repair. While she doesn’t seem to hold any grudge, she no longer trusts Kody or the other wives without legal protection. Her honest admission sheds light on the harsh reality that their family has become a fractured business arrangement rather than a unified unit. Intriguingly the most shocking revelation is that Janelle has chosen to keep her upcoming move to North Carolina a secret from Kody. After years of being intertwined with the Brown family, she has decided to move forward independently.

This revelation highlights her growing autonomy and unwillingness to involve Kody in her future plans. While Janelle is focused on carving out a new path for herself, she has also exposed troubling details about Kody’s financial management over the years. In a candid conversation, she revealed that he spent ‘lots’ of their family’s money without transparency. Janelle explained, "And then the last several years, Kody would just take out funds and I don't know what for. And the money was just being spent and lots of it."

"Sister Wives" star Janelle Brown accuses Kody Brown of making false financial claims. pic.twitter.com/FO0Zydesq3 — E! News (@enews) November 11, 2024

As per E! News, Kody, for his part, defended his financial choices, insisting that as a father of 18, he had various responsibilities. He claimed, "I was a father to 18 and a husband to more than just Janelle. So we had a lot of places that money needed to go that weren't always Janelle's business." However, Janelle, who managed the family’s bookkeeping, pushed back against this claim, stating, "He loves this mantra that somehow I was the all-powerful, one, with all the financial control. I really was just the person who recorded the transactions and sent them to the CPA."

Her agitation echoes those of fellow ex-wife Meri Brown, who also questioned where the family funds were being spent. While Janelle struggled to pay off Coyote Pass, Kody appeared to be spending freely on luxury items, trailers, and home décor for Robyn’s residence. She remarked, "I see all the art on their walls. I see all these things. And that’s fine, I have money and I’ve spent it on things, too…I used to always be surprised at how nice her backyard was. It was completely finished. And there was always, like, stuff at her house. And I was like, 'Wow. Huh.'"