'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown has a devious reason for keeping his ex-wives close

Kody Brown said Robyn Brown had stopped him from doing anything to 'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown

Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown have not always trusted Kody Brown, the patriarch of 'Sister Wives'. Kody caught Meri and Nathan Dilts off guard when he shared his last views about their relationship.

Their minds were affected as he sobbed in sorrow over the marriage he failed to support. But we believe that Kody kept Meri around in order to take advantage of her backing for the Coyote Pass property grab.

Meri Brown getting blindsided by 'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown (@tlc)

'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown continues to manipulate ex-Meri

Meri and even those of us who had watched him push her away for years were certainly taken aback when Kody started crying. He bounced back fast after leaving, but Meri was kicked in the stomach.

She started to wonder if she had made the correct choice. When Kody gave her an emotional response, her loyalty was screaming, since she had stayed on for years longer than other people.

But we believe it was outright manipulation. He appeared to be hiding something sinister when Meri questioned Kody and Robyn about Coyote Pass.

Kody seems to have hidden reasons for opposing the assessment, despite his fatigue with the divorce process and the legal paperwork.

'Sister Wives' Kody Brown manipulates Meri Brown for the Coyote Pass land (Instagram/ Meri Brown, Youtube/ Sister Wives)

'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown aiming for Coyote Pass land

Kody's motivation was most likely to keep Meri happy so that he could complete the deal with Coyote Pass. He could not get away from Meri quickly enough. She clung to his essential goodness as if it were a sign. It was not. He only wants to keep Meri on his side while acquiring land in Coyote Pass.

Kody recovered from his feelings really fast, but Meri was having trouble. Additionally, Kody sarcastically warned Nathan on the way home that he would never comprehend the reason for their divorce if he didn't get it by then.

However, Meri is reminded by Jenn Sullivan of Kody's true nature, which he has displayed for years. All that Jenn wants is for her to get on with her life.

Kody is taken aback when Meri opposes his "easy-peasy" proposal to split up the land without an appraisal. She insists on obtaining the evaluation so that everyone is aware of the value of the plots and knows what they are consenting to, rather than heedlessly following his counsel.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown using ex-Meri Brown for the land grab (TLC/Instagram/@therealmeribrown)

'Sister Wives' patriarch Kody Brown admitted to wanting to screw over ex over Coyote Pass land

Despite having no justification for his animosity, Kody admitted that he was on the verge of exposing one of his ex's suspicions regarding their shared property, Coyote Pass. He previously revealed that he had thought of "screwing" Janelle over the land, even though he knew it wasn't a smart idea.

Kody made it plain that he hadn't carried out his evil plan because of Robyn. Janelle would lose a lot if Kody tampered with her plot on the property because most of her money is invested in the land she bought with her old multiple family.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown was ready to screw Janelle Brown over Coyote Pass (@tlc)

