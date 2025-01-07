‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown blasts Kody for airing details of their intimate moments: "Joke's on him…"

Meri Brown said, "A lot of times really nasty things spew out of his mouth when he doesn't mean them..."

Sister Wives star Meri Brown recently publicly called out her ex-husband, Kody Brown, for sharing intimate details of their married life on an episode of the TLC series. Fans were left shocked by Kody’s confessional where he revealed personal moments following their 2014 divorce. For Meri, this was an unforgivable breach of trust. During the December 29, 2024, episode, Kody shared that after divorcing Meri to legally marry Robyn and adopt her children, he and Meri went out to dinner, exchanged rings, and even consummated their separation.

The revelation left Meri furious. In her own confessional, Meri slammed Kody for airing their private matters publicly. She exclaimed, “I can guaran-damn-tee you that he would never talk about those moments in this setting with his wife,” highlighting Kody’s blatant double standards regarding his treatment of her versus Robyn. Meri also emphasized that by the time of their divorce, their relationship was already in its darkest phase. The episode also navigated the deep cracks in their relationship, long before their legal divorce, as reported by Collider.

Meri revealed, “One time he told me...‘You have been really horrible to me for 20 years. So you're going to have to wait at least that long for me to fix my relationship with you…Listen you’ve been hard to live with. You’ve been mean. And so now I am going to be this way to you and you're just going to have to deal with it for 20 years.’” Reflecting on the same, Meri quipped, “Listen joke’s on him, I didn’t last that long.”

While she admitted to having her own flaws, she dubbed Kody’s words as unnecessarily cruel. She remarked, “No wonder people look at me and are just like, ‘Really? Why did you not get the clue?’ I got the clue. I got the message that he was giving. I was chalking it up to...the fact that he was trying to figure things out. A lot of times really nasty things spew out of his mouth when he doesn't mean them,” as reported by E! News.

Kody in an attempt to justify his comments shared, “I wasn't saying that because I was mad at the time. I was saying it because I was mad enough to tell the truth. Looking back on the marriage, I was like, ‘We should have divorced here, we should have divorced here, we should have divorced here.’ But I didn't believe in divorce.” Despite the bitterness, Meri is focused on personal growth. She shared, “All I can do is look in the mirror, figure out where I can improve and be a better person, and just make the rest of my life as good as it can be. And I tried to do that with...the marriage.”