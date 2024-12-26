'Sister Wives' fans think Kody Brown makes Robyn’s daughters 'uncomfortable' around him: "You can tell..."

"Robyn couldn't even let the girls talk," one said, wondering why their mother needed to supervise college girls searching for a spiritual community.

'Sister Wives' fans have been thinking something is off with the dynamic between Kody Brown and Robyn Brown's daughters Aurora Brown and Breanna Brown. All through the new episodes of Season 19, it wasn't possible not to notice how the young ladies seem to act around the father figure in their lives. The tension particularly became evident during a church-seeking scene that aired, where 22-year-old Aurora and 19-year-old Breanna visibly acted anxious.

"Robyn couldn't even let the girls talk," one Reddit user said, questioning why their mother needed to supervise college-aged students searching for a spiritual community. "These are college students, and they certainly have the mental capacity to think for themselves or ask questions that are important to them." The situation grew more uncomfortable when one of the daughters expressed an emotional connection to a particular church. Despite her tear-filled revelation for meaning in the experience, Kody continued to assert his desire for an LDS and Mormon environment. The same viewer caught on and noticed: "You can tell they are not comfortable with him like he thinks."

Robyn Brown takes a selfie with her daughters. (Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @robyn_browns_nest)

That's the discomfort perhaps that emanates from Kody and Robyn's very helicopter-like parenting style. While Aurora and Breanna try to follow their own paths—to the extent that Aurora has met a young man at the church they attend and both girls play in the church band—their parents' shadow seems to loom large over their independence. The daughters seem more ill at ease in recent discussions about plural marriage. In an unedited interview session with Robyn, Aurora said, "I don't have the same call to it that you and Dad do and did." Breanna expressed similar hesitation, stating, "I have conflicting thoughts, but right now I don't think so. I'm not sure if I want to live that," as per E! News.

Some viewers took to X to express deeper concerns about the family dynamic. "Why do Breanna and Aurora always look like they’re about to cry when they talk? Those 20 years are mentally locked in that house. #SisterWives," one commenter observed. Another questioned the strange parent-child relationship: "Aurora is 21 & Breanna is 19. They live at home with Kody & Robyn & need to ask permission to attend church….?"

Aurora is 21 & Breanna is 19. They live at home with Kody & Robyn & need to ask permission to attend church…

Robyn was 21 when she had Dayton(24).

Just let that sink in for a sec… 👀

But also Kody screamed at Janelle to kick his biological sons out at 18 🤯#SisterWivesTLC pic.twitter.com/BRpghAamkr — Bronwyn’s Goddamn Credit Card✨ (@nursev91) December 17, 2024

Aurora and Breanna's behavior now is very different from when they first joined the show. When Robyn first introduced her three oldest children into the Brown family, they were all typical, normal kids. Their adult personas are quite different, and fans wonder if this is because of their family dynamics. Kody himself seems to have changed his mind on plural marriage, at least for his children's futures, it would seem. "I don't think any of my kids are going to live a plural marriage," he revealed, further saying he "wouldn't really care to have my daughters in plural marriage." A shocking diversion from his earlier-held assertion: "love should be multiplied, not divided," as per Reality Tea.

As the season continues to play out, fans still worry about Aurora and Breanna's well-being, especially as they forge their paths to independence under the close watch of their controlling parents. As new episodes air on Sundays on 'TLC,' fans continue to observe and discuss the complex dynamics within the Brown family—most especially the apparent tension between Kody and Robyn's oldest daughters.