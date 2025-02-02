‘Sister Wives’ fans reveal why they’re so ‘invested’ in hating Robyn Brown: "The stuff I see..."

While newcomers to 'Sister Wives' might find it odd that Robyn is so widely disliked, long-time viewers seem to have plenty of reasons

Few reality TV stars have inspired as much ire as Robyn Brown from TLC’s ‘Sister Wives.’ Fans have spent years dissecting her every move, convinced that she is the root cause of the Brown family’s unraveling. With each passing season, the disdain grows, and the latest episodes only fuel the fire. But why are fans so deeply invested in hating Robyn? While newcomers to the show might find it odd that Robyn is so widely disliked, long-time viewers see her as the catalyst for the family’s downfall. When she joined the Browns in 2010, she brought with her financial baggage from a previous marriage and, according to fans, immediately began positioning herself as Kody’s favorite.

As per TV Shows Ace, on Reddit, fans frequently express their growing distaste for Robyn. One user vented, “It pisses me off more and more the stuff I see in hindsight and how worthless Robyn is/was to the whole family…” Many believe she manipulated her way into Kody’s heart and, in doing so, created a wedge between him and his other wives. Robyn has also been accused of using manipulative tactics to get what she wants. Another user chimed in, “What you’re seeing isn’t truly what you are seeing.” Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, “I’m so invested in how much I dislike this woman, it makes me wonder about myself! I can’t get over what a useless, thieving, lying. I’ll stop here or I’ll be at least swearing… yep.. just when I think I can’t dill with her anymore, I find I rilly can’t stand her even more.”

A major point of contention among fans is Robyn’s financial history. Many believe she contributed little to the family financially while enjoying the benefits of their communal resources. Someone joked, “And she’ll get her scent out there quick to grab husband #3, it will be easy, after all, men are always pursuing Sobs.” Despite being the last wife standing, Robyn isn’t happy in her now monogamous marriage with Kody. In an episode, she admitted, “I feel really powerless, and I feel it's just more of my dream slipping away. It's more of what I hoped for slipping away. I just don't know how to let it go.”

As per E! News, she still hoped for reconciliation between Kody and his ex-wives, but Kody shot it down, saying, “Whatever happened between me and them, I'm done. I'm not going to fix it with Meri. I'm not going to try and fix it with Janelle anymore. She's done with me.” Kody, now firmly a monogamist, asked Robyn will she accept him as a monogamist. Robyn’s response? “This is not what I wanted for my life. I'm just sort of stuck.”

Tearful Christine shares Kody has been withholding sex to correct her "behavior' even saying he wasn't attracted. He flaunts his relationship with Robyn in front of everyone. Watching him with other wives until she falls in line. Christine saying no is everything. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/1dn1p1NUu3 — SamoanDumpling🥟🌺 (@SystemicDunking) January 23, 2022

However, Robyn nudges Kody and asserts, “But you like fell in love and was in love with each of them, though, right? Like you're saying a lot of really different, strange things you've never said before about loving them and not loving them. It's been weird.” Unfortunately, Robyn’s image as Sister Wives’ villain doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.