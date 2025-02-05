‘Sister Wives’ fans find eerie clip of Garrison Brown predicting a sad future: "Did that kid..."

As his absence looms over the ongoing Season 19, viewers have unearthed an old clip of Garrison making an eerie prediction about his family’s future.

'Sister Wives' fans still mourn the heartbreaking loss of Garrison Brown who passed in March 2024. As his absence looms over the ongoing Season 19, viewers have unearthed an old clip of Garrison making an eerie prediction about his family’s future— one that would tragically come true.

Garrison and his brother Gabriel struggled over their fractured relationship with dad Kody Brown. The family’s dynamic had been growing increasingly strained, with tensions surging during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, even before things broke down, Garrison seemed to know where his family was headed, TVShowsAce reported.

On Reddit, fans shared a chilling clip that featured Garrison and Gabe discussing their family’s future amid Kody’s controversial pandemic restrictions. Gabe optimistically remarks, “I’m hopeful –” when Garrison abruptly cuts him off, exclaiming, “The whole family is gonna fall apart. We’re done.” At the time, the comment was dismissed as a mere agitation but now we know better. A fan noted, “I rewatched some of the earlier episodes not too long ago and caught this comment and thought: Wow! Did that kid see what was coming!”

A viewer chimed, “The Garrison topic hurts me so much. Wish somehow he could have been stopped or saved from feeling like that was his only way out,” while another added, “Garrison being so direct it's really sad but so true.” In a similar vein, a comment also read, “RIP Garrison. I was watching some episodes of season 17 last night where Kody says Garrison was narcissistic. Deflecting much??” Before his passing, Garrison reportedly had sent heartbreaking messages to a Brown family member, longing for the old happier days.

As per ScreenRant, he wrote, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days." Janelle Brown, Garrison’s mother, became alarmed after receiving messages from her son and reached out to the police. She and Garrison had a brief exchange before he stopped responding. It was his younger brother, Gabe, who discovered him deceased in his Arizona home.

Garrison’s relationship with his father, although always strained, worsened during the pandemic as Kody enforced strict isolation rules for the family’s safety. Many critics believed it was just a mere excuse to spend more time with his fourth wife Robyn Brown and her children. Janelle later told police that Kody and Garrison had never reconciled before his passing. Moreover, sources revealed that Garrison battled depression and struggled with alcohol dependency, compounded by a difficult breakup. His sister, Madison, revealed on Instagram that Garrison never felt good enough. She penned, "I don't think we do enough to bring awareness. It wasn't bullying. It wasn't a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health. And I am going to continue talking about mental health and self-care until I am blue in the face."