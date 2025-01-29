'Sister Wives' fans convinced Kody Brown’s 'compliment' to Christine was an insult: "She was a..."

When it comes to backhanded compliments, 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown seems to have perfected the art.

When it comes to backhanded compliments, 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown seems to have perfected the art. One of his most notorious statements—“I was convinced that Christine was the cutest girl in the world, although she was a little chubby”— earned him much backlash from fans as he shamed his ex-wife, Christine Brown. Many believe his words, especially when paired with his infamous nacho story, were anything but flattering. Christine took to Instagram to mark what she jokingly dubbed the ‘anniversary’ of the gas station nacho incident— an event that played a surprisingly important role in her relationship with Kody.

In a ‘Car Confessions’ segment, she gleefully announced, “This is the gas station where I got the nachos from,” as she panned the camera to show the location. For those unversed, Kody in his family’s 2012 memoir, ‘Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage,’ had recalled how watching Christine eat nachos completely cooled his attraction for her. He stressed, “I was convinced that Christine was the cutest girl in the world, although she was a little chubby. We’d been on the road all night, we stopped at a gas station…Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what looked like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I’d ever seen.”

Kody claimed that “the sight of those nachos turned [his] stomach.” He added, “I was not attracted to Christine in any kind of physical sense. The nachos grossed me out enough to make me go, 'OK, I'm waiting to marry her.'" While fans were outraged at how Kody spoke about Christine, the latter reclaimed the story. Christine turned what was once a painful memory into a running joke— especially now that she is happily married to David Woolley, who, in stark contrast to Kody, openly celebrates and enjoys sharing nachos with her. In April 2023, Christine shared photos from a date night with Woolley, and penned, “Thanks for the fun nacho date love! I feel blessed to have someone to laugh with!”

The nacho incident prompted a flurry of reactions on Reddit as fans weighed in. A person quipped, “Gee, I have no idea why she divorced him [Kody].” Another chimed, “I'm trying to picture any reality where MY ACTUAL HUSBAND says this about me on television in front of God and everybody, and I do not leave the room in tears. Like f–k YOU dude.” In a similar vein, a comment read, “This is so fucked. How can you be/stay with someone who feels this way about you!?” Another added, “How can any of them [sister wives] even stand to be with him knowing how he talks about a wife? They are the ones who should be grossed out by his behavior.”

Christine’s dynamics with Woolley only proves she made the right decision to leave Kody. She once gushed, “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful every day. I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.” Kody’s past words and actions have continued to haunt him as Christine thrives in her new chapter. His 'compliments' have been exposed for what they truly are— veiled insults that did more harm than good.