'Sister Wives' fans are convinced Kody and Robyn lying on camera has gotten out of hand

Over the years, ‘Sister Wives’ viewers have grown increasingly skeptical of Kody and Robyn Brown’s on-screen narratives. Fans have long suspected the couple of distorting the truth, but this season, many believe their lies have reached a new low. From questionable claims to blatant hypocrisy, viewers feel Kody and Robyn are rewriting their family history for attention and sympathy. For instance, when Christine Brown was planning her dream wedding with fiancé David Woolley, fans noticed a stark contrast in Kody and Robyn’s behavior. Many believe the couple is struggling to cope with Christine’s newfound happiness. A fan on Reddit argued, “All about the lies and the bling. I had a hard time buying into anything Kody and Robyn said on this episode. Maybe I’ve watched too long and gotten too jaded, but…”

Another claim that drew attention was Kody’s statement that he couldn’t be a church leader because of his long hair. Fans quickly debunked this, pointing out, “It’s so funny to me that Kody is having this outsized reaction to cutting his hair when (1) it’s super common in the mainstream LDS church for men to have short hair and be clean-shaven but also (2) isn’t this the same man who banned the women in his lives from having pierced ears? So once again ‘rules for thee but not for me,'” as reported by TV Shows Ace.

Robyn’s alleged past as the church’s most sought-after woman has also drawn skepticism. Kody’s claim that other men at church were eager to steal Robyn from him feels exaggerated to many. Additionally, one of the most controversial storylines revolves around Kody’s 2014 divorce from Meri Brown. Officially, the divorce allowed Kody to legally marry Robyn and adopt her children.

But fans have long suspected Robyn orchestrated the split. A while ago, Christine reignited this debate, claiming Robyn planted the idea years before it happened. She remarked, “She [Robyn] started talking to us about these other families where the first wife divorced the husband so he could marry the second wife legally and adopt the kids. And I remember thinking, yeah, that’s a plant.” Robyn, however, ferociously denied the allegation. She stressed, “The idea that I, like, planted an idea in Meri’s head is an absolute lie. I never said it,” as reported by CheatSheet.

But Christine’s recollection has fans questioning Robyn’s version of events, especially since it aligns with long-standing rumors. After 19 seasons, many fans feel they’ve been ‘spoon-fed lies’ by Kody and Robyn. On Reddit, a fan noted, “I think Kody enjoys lying to us, the viewers. None of his wives believe his gaslighting anymore, so he’s trying it on us.” Another added, “It’s clear that Robyn and Kody are going to lie until the end of time.”