Sister Wives' Christine Brown is ready to spill 'dark truths' about life with Kody in new memoir

In November 2021, 'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown shocked fans when she announced her split from Kody Brown. The TLC star is now set to release a tell-all memoir, 'Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Finding Freedom', that would detail the 'darker truths' about her polygamous life with Kody, the Brown family's dynamics, their Mormon faith, and the reason behind her departure from their 'spiritual union', InTouch Weekly reported.

"Moving, genuine, and insightful, this is a uniquely powerful tour de force of Christine’s journey toward and beyond her time in the spotlight as a sister wife,” the online description reads. The release date has been set for 16 September 2025, but Christine is yet to confirm the news. As per reports, her memoir will be a sharp contrast to the Brown family's 2013 book, which presented them as a cohesive unit. According to Collider, 'Becoming Sister Wives' was a joyous account of the polygamous arrangement between Kody and his four wives. Interestingly, Kody's first wife Meri Brown has also been teasing a potential memoir. Meri, in a 2024 TikTok video, shared that she will be releasing her 'path toward healing' soon.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine and Janelle Brown from "Sister Wives" at the Hollywood Theatre on April 14, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ethan Miller)

“Writing is happening,” she confessed. However, she also stressed, “I think they want [fans] to hear the ugly, the nitty gritty, and the mean, and they want me to throw people under the bus and I am not going to do that." The reality star acknowledged that she would use her success story to only motivate others rather than portray her history negatively. “You are going to get my truth and there are going to be things that will be painful," she explained. "Yes, people love the drama…there will be things that I have no doubt that, when some of my family members read it, will be painful for them but it will be my truth…I might talk about pain and experience and what did I learn from it…so that is how I tell my story.”

As per ScreenRant, in light of the same, 'Sister Wives' fans are also anticipating an explosive memoir from the Brown family patriarch. On Reddit, viewers humorously speculated potential titles for if Kody actually chose to write one. “'Here Is the Thing: How I Put Up With My Family' or 'Even When They Were an Obstacle to My Own Goals,'" a fan suggested. "'How I Went From Four Wives to One Kidney,'" another quipped, referring to Kody's old remark— "carrying a knife in the kidney over all these years"— from Season 17. "'The sacrifices I made: One man's journey through polygamy,'" another fan chimed. "'Don't Blame Me: One Man's Truth,'" penned another, referring to the reality star's famous one-liner.