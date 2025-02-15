Sister Wives' Christine Brown admits hiding things from David in new video — his reaction says it all

Jumping on the trending challenge, Christine and David took to Instagram to share a lighthearted exchange about the little things they keep from each other.

Christine Brown and David Woolley might be the picture of marital bliss, but even in their seemingly perfect relationship, some secrets are kept—at least, until now. In a viral video, the ‘Sister Wives’ star playfully confessed to hiding things from her husband, igniting laughter and love from fans. Jumping on the trending, ‘We Listen and We Don’t Judge’ challenge, Brown and Woolley took to Instagram to share a lighthearted exchange about the little things they keep from each other. And while the challenge dictates that each partner listens without judgment, Brown couldn’t help but break the rule by the end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown Woolley (@christine_brownsw)

As per People magazine, Brown kicked things off with a revelation that had fans both nodding in understanding and laughing out loud. She captioned the post, “We finally jumped on the ‘We Listen and We Don’t Judge’ trend. But then David’s at the end! I couldn’t help it. I’m judging, I’m judging!” She confessed, “So sometimes when I’m going crazy, and I order way too many Amazon packages when they come, I hurry up and hide them. Then I try them on. If I don’t like them, they go back in the car.” Woolley, clearly surprised, responded with a simple but stunned “Wow.”

Keeping to the challenge’s rules, he refrained from commenting further, though his reaction said it all. Not to be outdone, Woolley had a few confessions of his own. He spilled the beans, “When there’s a big old party going on, and I say ‘I have to go do work,’ actually I’m going upstairs to watch sports.” Brown burst into laughter, clearly amused by her husband’s sneaky getaway tactic.

But the biggest revelation came when Woolley admitted to secretly manipulating time. He revealed he typically gives Brown a certain amount of time to leave but in reality, he tells her an hour before they really need to leave. Brown, wide-eyed, repeated in shock, “An hour?” Clearly, she had no idea about her husband’s clever little trick, but she brushed it off with laughter. Talking about their new home, Brown exclaimed, “We want everybody to be like, if you come here, you’re family, we love you. Stay with us, hang out with us, chat with us…something that represented masculine and feminine and peaceful and calm."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown Woolley (@christine_brownsw)

As per TV Shows Ace, after years of feeling unheard and unimportant in her previous marriage to Kody Brown, Brown is now in a relationship where she feels free to be herself. Woolley’s easygoing nature has made him the perfect partner, offering her support, trust, and unconditional love. The couple’s video received overwhelming praise from fans. One user wrote, “These two are soul mates.” Another user chimed in, “You are just glowing. So happy for you.” In agreement, one user wrote, “The joy that my heart feels seeing you so happy and comfortable in your skin is overwhelming. Thank you for sharing your new chapter.” Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, “I’m still SO happy you left and are here. Y'all are SO cute.”