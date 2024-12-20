Shark Tank's Jamie Kern Lima once took a huge risk on live TV and it paid off big time

Jamie Kern Lima career is nothing short of inspiring and a true role model in making

If you're tuning into 'Shark Tank' Season 16, you might be curious about Jamie Kern Lima and what makes her such a standout guest shark. Well, here's the scoop: she's the co-founder of IT Cosmetics, the beauty brand she sold to L'Oréal for a staggering $1.2 billion, becoming the first female CEO of a L'Oréal brand.

But Jamie's journey to success wasn't always glamorous. Born abandoned and facing tough odds, she fought her way through adversity, working as a waitress and bagging groceries to put herself through school. Her hustle and determination paid off; Jamie became the first in her family to attend college, graduated as valedictorian, and went on to become Miss Washington USA in 2000. Along the way, she even made a splash on 'Big Brother'. From TV appearances to running a billion-dollar brand, Jamie’s inspiring story is proof that resilience and hard work can lead to anything.

Inside Jamie Kern Lima's career as a news anchor

A photo of 'Shark Tank' guest shark Jamie Kern Lima (Image Source: Instagram/@jamiekernlima)

Jamie's career started as a news anchor, although her deeper passion had always been in beauty and cosmetics. Struggling with skin conditions like rosacea and hyperpigmentation, Jamie Kern Lima found it nearly impossible to find makeup that worked on camera. That frustration sparked her mission to create a solution, leading her to co-found IT Cosmetics in 2008. She was determined to produce products that catered to different skin types and helped people feel confident.



But the journey wasn’t easy. Jamie faced multiple rejections from beauty retailers and endured financial struggles. One of her biggest risks came when she decided to go on QVC, a televised shopping network, where she boldly wiped off her makeup on live TV to showcase how well her products covered skin imperfections. Her raw authenticity struck a chord with viewers, and by the end of her segment, the products were sold out.



That was the turning point. Jamie appeared on QVC over 1,000 times, helping to grow IT Cosmetics into a major success. By 2015, the brand was making over $182 million in annual sales. In 2016, L'Oréal acquired IT Cosmetics, and Jamie made history as the first female CEO of a L'Oréal brand, breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry.

How Jamie Kern Lima became a role model

A photo of 'Shark Tank' guest shark Jamie Kern Lima (Image Source: Instagram/@jamiekernlima)

Jamie's story didn't end with just IT Cosmetics as she has become an incredibly strong motivational speaker and author, sharing her story and the lessons she learned. Her book, 'Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable', tells her story of perseverance, authenticity, and self-doubt triumphing. In 2024, she released a second book entitled 'Worthy: How to Believe You Are Enough and Transform Your Life', continuing her mission of inspiring others.

Jamie Kern Lima is an example of gut and grit today. From being abandoned at birth to rising as one of the most powerful CEOs, her story is a living example of how far resilience and self-belief can take one upward.