Shark Tank’s first deal came from a contestant who outsmarted the judges — just to appear on TV

'Shark Tank', the well-known reality show, has grown into a venue for game-changing concepts, incredible deals, and entrepreneurial dreams. Millions of dollars have been invested by the Sharks, giving startups the boost they require to grow and thrive in a highly competitive sector. For many, a Shark’s mentorship is the game-changer that propels their profits to staggering heights. For others, the spotlight alone is enough to take their business forward. For instance, Tod Wilson, the first-ever pitcher on 'Shark Tank'. His company Mr. Tod’s Pies captured attention on the show, but the deal ultimately fell through.

Wilson valued his company at an incredible $4.6 million. His presentation left the Sharks confused as he sought $460,000 for a 10% ownership while only making $150,000 a year. Despite this, sharks Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John joined hands and offered $230,000 each in exchange for 50% equity. As reported by Fandom Wire, Wilson agreed to the deal but later on, the deal ultimately fell apart. The reasons remain unknown and it’s unclear who walked away first. Wilson later confessed he was dissatisfied with how his business was valued and only accepted the Sharks’ offer to get the spotlight on the show.

During an interview, Wilson said, "My number was $1.2 million. They said it was too high for TV. So, I knew it wasn’t in line with the valuation of my company. But on the flip side, I knew that if I said no, I might not even get on TV." Mr. Tod's Pie Factory gained popularity for its handmade and uniquely flavored comfort treats, such as fruit cobblers, cheesecakes, and muffins. Following its 'Shark Tank' debut, the physical store flourished and contributed to the company's estimated $10 million valuation. Wilson quickly switched to online delivery once the pandemic caused the store to close. He launched a website and kept the business flourishing.

Mr. Wilson’s journey into the pie business began when he was in college. There he spent summers learning the business at Sweet Potato Pie, a wholesale bakery in Paterson owned by his godfather, Edgar Ramsey. After a brief stint at MetLife post-graduation, Wilson returned to his roots, working as a distributor for Ramsey’s bakery before launching his business in 2002, as reported by the New York Times. Wilson's store quickly became popular for its unique pies, which included apple, chocolate pecan, and sweet potato. As reported by Shark Tank Insights, the sweet potato pie, which was expertly prepared using only fresh ingredients, emerged as the menu's highlight and the most lucrative item.

For more than 15 to 20 years, Wilson's family has been making the famous sweet potato pie recipe that drives their success. Wilson and his mother developed their skills together, turning their passion into a successful company. It is noteworthy that he even assisted his competitors in expanding their pie businesses while he was a college student. After earning an MBA, Wilson's first attempt at entrepreneurship took a hard turn. It allegedly left him homeless and living in his car for four months. However, he worked hard and, six years later, secured two prime retail locations. Since then, Wilson has poured his energy into building his brand and continuously improving his business.