'Shark Tank' offered a 5-figure deal to 10-year-old entrepreneur who even got to sit in a Shark chair

The sales of the young entrepreneur’s company skyrocketed almost immediately after the episode aired.

On the reality show Shark Tank, aspiring entrepreneurs of all ages are put up against a group of prosperous business titans. These judges referred to as Sharks, give the entrepreneurs advice and insights, and a very small number of them close deals that will help their businesses succeed. During the Season 11 premiere in 2019, a 10-year-old entrepreneur made an unforgettable impression on the sharks by taking the stage. The young entrepreneur demonstrated her product while accompanied by her mother, proving how determination and creativity can conquer obstacles in the business sector.

Cassidy, the young entrepreneur, traveled from Honolulu, Hawaii to pitch her innovative product, a baby spoon, to Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and guest shark Dan Lubetzky, as reported by E! News. Her product, called The Baby Toon, eliminates traditional spoon hazards for tots while doubling as a teething ring. Cassidy also brought along baby food to give the sharks a firsthand experience of how The Baby Toon works and what are its benefits. She first developed the design during a science fair when she was in the first grade, showcasing her creativity and dedication at a young age.

She already made some sales independently, but she knew that her product could reach its full potential with the sharks' expertise. Willing to give up 50% of her company, Cassidy sought the guidance and resources of an investor to take The Baby Toon to new heights. During her pitch, she said, "Partially why I'm just very thankful I'm here is I want to show other kids that they can be open to opportunities at school or home to create and invent. I just really hope I inspire them. It's a dream come true." She added, "Let's face it, I'm only 10 years old. I need a partner! I still have to go to high school. I think you're more of a shark than we are." The young entrepreneur asked for a $50,000 investment for 50% of 'The Baby Toon'.

Cassidy’s decision to seek a strategic, experienced partner over just capital highlighted her maturity beyond her age. Guest Shark Lubetzky was visibly amazed by how far the little kid had come with just manufacturing knowledge. Cassidy also explained how they adjusted the silicone’s durometer levels to make it more flexible—a detail most sharks weren’t even familiar with, as reported by Looper. Inspired by Cassidy’s determination, Shark Greiner was moved to help turn her dreams into reality. She offered the exact amount Cassidy had asked for, and the 10-year-old entrepreneur eagerly accepted the deal.

Baby Toon, introduced on Shark Tank during the Season 11 premiere, is an innovative product created by seven-year-old Cassidy Crowley and her mother, Lori.The product is a baby spoon made from food-grade soft silicone, designed to be safer for infants. Its unique design… pic.twitter.com/qA340oycFh — Wholesale2B (@wholesale2b) December 9, 2024

The sales of The Baby Toon skyrocketed almost immediately after the episode aired. It proved the full impact of the Shark Tank effect. The business made $100,000 in a single month, which was a huge increase from the $5,000 they had made before the show. Since then, the company has been a proud part of Greiner's investment portfolio. It is still highlighted on her website with a caption. The caption read, "This amazing company was created by a brilliant and impressive 10-year-old girl! The Baby Toon is the best-patented spoon for babies! Made with 100% FDA grade silicone, this ergonomically designed soft spoon eliminates sharp angles and ends helping to make eating safer & easier for babies."