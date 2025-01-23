'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O’Leary was moved to tears because of a watch: "I can’t believe I’m..."

O’Leary gushed, “Oh my goodness. It’s so incredible. It has made grown men weep. It’s pure beauty..."

'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O’Leary who is anything but soft, shocked fans and critics alike when he shed tears while purchasing an ultra-rare Swiss luxury watch. The moment captured in a TikTok video posted by O’Leary himself, has since gone viral, igniting both ridicule and admiration online. The watch in question? A steel Audemars Piguet Royal Oak with an openwork face— a piece so exclusive and intricate that it’s often described as a masterpiece. While Audemars Piguet keeps its prices discreet, similar models are known to range between $100,000 and $700,000, making it a collector’s dream and a symbol of prestige.

As per reports, O’Leary gushed, “It’s incredible. I can’t believe I’m holding it — the only one in the world…Oh my goodness…It’s so incredible. It has made grown men weep…It’s pure beauty.” The viral video featured O’Leary wiping tears as he continued to examine the watch. The moment was poignant but also polarizing. Critics were quick to slam him for his reaction. A netizen penned, “Kevin O’Leary is ultimate cringe [for] crying over a watch. WTF!” Another remarked, “It does the same exact thing as a $15 watch.” In a similar vein, one mocked, “I got a watch from Walmart and I cried, too.”

Others however saw things differently. A person reasoned, “He’s not crying over the watch. He’s crying because he realizes how far he’s come.” In a longer YouTube video, O'Leary too explained that the watch was the culmination of a three-year journey and a reward for his hardwork. He revealed, “I’m getting to a point here where I’ve got so many watches. When I want to bring in a new story, I need something that is so coveted, so hard-to-get, so hard-to-find — the Royal Oak, steel, openwork, one-of-a-kind, 'Shark Tank' watch,” as reported by The New York Post.

At the time, folks weren't impressed with his statement. Social media users roasted him. One remarked, “Find someone who loves you as much as Kevin O’Leary loves this watch.” Another quipped, “That kind of love only exists in the movies (and apparently for inanimate objects)!" A comment also read, “This is me after buying $3.07 of future dividend income.”

O’Leary’s penchant for controversy is nothing new. He once defended his role as a spokesperson for the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, despite admitting to losing $15 million in the process. As if that was not enough, his philosophy on success, often shared on social media, has also drawn criticism. He once claimed, “You may lose your wife, you may lose your dog, your mother may hate you. None of those things matter. What matters is that you achieve success and become free. Then you can do whatever you like.” The internet remains divided. Is O’Leary’s emotional display over the watch a heartfelt moment of gratitude or an overly dramatic gesture? Love him or loathe him, one thing’s for sure: Kevin O’Leary knows how to keep people talking.