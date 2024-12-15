Serial killer Scott Lee Kimball's son reflects on his dark past after nearly two decades

Scott Lee Kimball is currently serving a 70-year prison sentence for his involvement in multiple murders

For the past two decades, Justin and Cody Kimball, Scott Kimball's sons, have been coming to terms with their father's dark legacy. Justin, who survived a traumatic childhood incident he believes was his father's attempt to kill him, is now 29 years old. He suffered critical brain injuries after a cattle grate fell on his head, an incident he says Scott orchestrated in order to claim a $50,000 life insurance policy. Notwithstanding the physical and emotional scars, Justin has gone ahead to share his story with the public, bringing out the devastating impact caused by living with a manipulative and violent parent.

His brother, Cody, present during their father's crimes, supported him in front of the painful past. Today, both brothers speak out for the first time, reflecting on their father's crimes and their harrowing experiences. While details of their lives today remain private, they have spoken out against Scott Kimball's heinous acts and the long-lasting trauma his manipulative violence caused.

Both men are grateful their father sits in prison for 70 years now, because it is literally the only place where he belongs. The brothers were in tears, yet vowed to get on with life, respecting the memory of Kimball's victims while trying to live out their lives apart from the monstrous shadow cast by their dad.

How did Scott Kimball start a career as a conman?

Scott Kimball started his conman career in early adulthood, using his charming ways to manipulate people. First, he committed non-violent crimes such as fraud, forgery, and theft. He was good at creating fake identities and making people believe in him to the extent that he could scam money from them.

His ability to lie convincingly eventually got him the job of an FBI informant, a position he utilized by hoodwinking the authorities while continuing his life of crime. This led down a more dangerous path: he escalated to being a serial killer while still working with the FBI.

How did the police unravel Scott Kimball’s web of lies?

The police unraveled Scott Kimball's web of lies when they started investigating him for check fraud in 2006. Detectives grew suspicious when they learned that Kimball was the last person seen with two missing women. As they dug deeper, they found discrepancies in his story and linked him to multiple disappearances.

Two fathers of the missing women took their suspicions to the FBI, which launched a full investigation. It was then discovered that Kimball was lying: investigators linked his actions with several murders, which landed him in prison.

Where is Scott Kimball now?

Scott Kimball is serving a 70-year prison sentence in connection with several murders. He has been housed at a federal prison in Colorado since 2009.