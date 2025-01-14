Sandra Bullock refused to call her biggest hit a female-centric movie and her reason is quite valid

For one of her biggest blockbusters, a 'female-centric’ flick, Bullock refused to promote it as a female-focused movie.

Sandra Bullock needs no introduction. The Academy winner is a formidable force in Hollywood, pushing out hit after hit. However, she would never be caught compromising on core values and philosophies to do so. As such it shouldn't surprise many that for one of her biggest blockbusters, a 'female-centric’ flick, Bullock refused to promote it as a female-focused movie. Instead, she made it clear that the film is not about gender but entertainment.

Actress Sandra Bullock attends a screening of 'Gravity' during the 57th BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Leicester Square on October 10, 2013 in London, England (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Eamonn M McCormack)

The movie in question 'Gravity,' in which Bullock played the character of a medical engineer and mission specialist, Dr Ryan Stone. Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, 'Gravity' was welcomed by the fans, cementing Bullock's A-list status. Also starring George Clooney, the movie was a critical success as it successfully scored a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as per FandomWire. Made on a budget of $100 million, the sci-fi thriller made $723.2 million at the ticket window, as per Box Office Mojo.

However, when it came to promoting the film, Bullock remained indifferent, as her decision was shaped by a philosophy that the actress revealed in a conversation with The Telegraph. Bullock explained, "I would like to think that at some point, instead of it being a woman's film or a man's film, it is just a great story, and both sexes can go and get the same enjoyment out of it." She added, "It's entertainment; you are not curing cancer. My dream is for it to stop being about actor gender." Bullock continued, "With 'Gravity,' we get as close as you can to that because there is nothing about my character that screams female." Quite a bold decision, which only a queen like Bullock is capable of taking.

Bullock, who has always been vocal about her career choices, also shared her biggest remorse for doing 1997's 'Speed 2: Cruise Control,' as per Slashfilm. While promoting 'The Lost City' in 2022, Bullock candidly reflected on 'Speed 2: Cruise Control,' admitting she is still 'embarrassed' by it. Sharing about the film's failure, the actress quipped, "I have been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island."

On the personal front, Bullock faced a life-shattering tragedy when her partner, Bryan Randall, tragically passed away in 2023, which prompted the actress to step back and prioritize her family. Insiders reported at the time that Bullock was 'very hesitant to date again' and focused entirely on her family, as per SheKnows. However, recent updates suggest a shift and that the actress is 'going out more' and 'even open to maybe starting dating again,' as per InTouch Weekly. The source revealed, "She has kept a low profile since Bryan’s death, but little by little she is going out more."