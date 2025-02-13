Sandra Bullock once called Ellen DeGeneres a 'horrible human being': "I hate people who..."

Sandra Bullock hated Ellen DeGeneres for pulling off a disturbing prank on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

It seems like there is some bad blood between Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres! Throughout the course of her talk show named 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the veteran talk show host has pranked nearly all of her celebrity guests from Scarlett Johansson to Jennifer Aniston. Some of the guests have enjoyed these pranks, meanwhile others have not been amused by them. In an old interview, Bullock opened up about how much she "hate" being scared and how Ellen is a "horrible person" for staging scary pranks on her guests.

During a media interaction, the Oscar-winning actress opened up on her fears while promoting her sci-fi horror film 'Bird Box' w. At that point, Bullock revealed that she didn't enjoy feeling terrified while on the set of her Netflix film. “I don’t like to be scared. I hate being scared. I hate, hate people who think it’s funny to stand behind doors and scare you because they know that you hate being scared," Bullock said, as per Fandom Wire.

In the same interview, Bullock's co-star Sarah Paulson, who has a well-known fear of clowns, mentioned how Ellen DeGeneres has repeatedly pranked her on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. "Like Ellen DeGeneres. She does that," Paulson quipped. According to People magazine, Bullock chimed in, "Horrible human being. I don’t know why I keep going on her show. She’s a horrible human being for that. No, she knows not to do it with me. She does it to you. Because you’re funny when you’re scared.” In her response, Paulson shared, “See? That’s why she does it. Because I think there is an element of… I don’t know, I just, my dad used to, my parents had me very young and I think they wanted to watch scary movies and so they did and I watched them way too young and was absolutely traumatized by it.”

In the same year, Sarah Paulson, still shaken from Ellen's infamous clown prank, returned to the show—but all she could talk about was how scared she was to be back in that chair. After checking the contents of the box between her chair and Ellen’s, she brought out a mirror to keep a close eye on anything that might creep up behind her. "I feel nervous! I’m really scared something’s going to happen. Why are you looking at me like that?" she told Ellen in between various screams and noises. When asked if people stop her on the street for the now-viral clown scare, Sarah said, "they just point and laugh… my own father thought that I was faking it." Moments later on the show, Ellen once again managed to scare Paulson with a clown, leaving the audience in splits.