'Salem's Lot' may be a reboot, but like another Stephen King classic, it could be just the beginning

'Salem's Lot' stays true to its original novel when it concludes, but it feels like there's more to it than what meets the eye

Warning: Contains spoilers for 'Salem's Lot'

MAINE, NEW ENGLAND: The latest adaptation of Stephen King's horror classic, 'Salem's Lot', has finally arrived on Max. Directed by Gary Dauberman, the film brings to life the chilling tale of Jerusalem's Lot, a small town overrun by vampires. Lewis Pullman stars as Ben Mears, a writer returning to his hometown, where his past and present collide with the arrival of the evil vampire, Kurt Barlow.

As mysterious deaths plague the town, Ben and the locals realize they're facing a vampire invasion. The film's small-town ensemble cast, including Makenzie Leigh, Pilou Asbæk, and Alfre Woodard, adds depth to the narrative. The thrilling final battle unfolds at the drive-in theater, where survivors confront the vampires seeking refuge from sunlight. Staying almost true to King's spirit, this adaptation offers fresh insights, an eerie atmosphere, and a formidable storyline that's a must-watch for horror fans.

Is Kurt Barlow really dead in 'Salem's Lot'?

A key feature of Kurt Barlow and the vampires in Salem's Lot is their glowing eyes, a visual marker of their supernatural power. In the film's climax, when Ben drives a stake through Barlow's chest, the glow in his eyes fades, signaling that Barlow is truly dead and no longer a threat. However, this victory comes too late, as the town of Jerusalem's Lot has already fallen to vampirism. Almost all of its inhabitants have been turned, leaving the town overrun by the undead. With nothing left to save and no one left to fight for, Ben and young Mark decide to leave the town behind, recognizing that staying would only mean further danger. Their departure marks the end of a hard-fought battle, but also a sobering realization that the true cost of the vampire's invasion is irreversible.

How does Ben deal with his tragic past in 'Salem's Lot'?

In 'Salem's Lot', Ben Mears goes back to his childhood home to find himself. His parents died there in a tragic accident, and he wants to face his past. But Ben's journey takes a surprising turn when he has to battle vampires. Ben's story also explores his connection with Mark, a young boy he takes under his wing. Mark reminds Ben of his own childhood, and their bond is special. Although the movie doesn't focus on this much, it's a crucial part of Ben's growth and reasons for returning home, as seen in Stephen King's novel.

Why did Ben have to be the one to kill Susan in 'Salem's Lot'?

In the haunting world of 'Salem's Lot', Ben Mears is torn apart by the cruel fate that has transformed his love interest Susan into a monstrous vampire. Initially, he forfeits the daunting task of ending her undead existence to Dr Cody, confessing that his emotional fragility renders him incapable. However, destiny inevitably draws Ben into a climactic confrontation with the vampiric Susan.

Ben's triumph over Susan's undead form actually holds a profound significance, serving as a purifying release from the cumulative traumas that have haunted him his whole life. The tragic losses of his parents and wife have left Ben emotionally scarred, but by killing the monster Susan has become, he begins to reconcile his past and present. Ben also has to come to terms with personal loss. Killing her undead form forces him to confront the harsh reality of mortality. This act shows his character's growth—he no longer clings to the past but understands the need to let go and move forward.

Why did Kurt Barlow choose Jerusalem's Lot in 'Salem's Lot'?

By the end of 'Salem's Lot', Jerusalem's Lot is a ghost town. Many residents fled or were killed during the vampire chaos. Earlier, a townsman admitted to Dr Cody that he left because he feared Kurt Barlow. This shows Jerusalem's Lot was already struggling before Barlow arrived. Barlow targeted the town because it was weak. The shady real estate agent and the townspeople's indifference to a missing child reveal the town's corruption and apathy. In the book, Barlow says he prefers small towns because they're familiar and easy to manipulate. Jerusalem's Lot, with its crumbling infrastructure and moral decay, was perfect for Barlow's evil plans. The town's downfall began long before the vampires arrived, and Barlow exploited its vulnerabilities.

Does the ending of 'Salem's Lot' set up a potential for a sequel?

Since the novel 'Salem's Lot' ends with Ben and Mark going back to Jerusalem's Lot to kill more vampires, Max has a good chance to make a sequel, similar to what Warner Bros. did with the 'It' movies. However, there might not be as much strong material to work with. Still, it’s likely that 'Salem's Lot' was made with the possibility of more stories and sequels in mind.

