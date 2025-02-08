Ryan Reynolds gets Jimmy Fallon to throw up at his own show in wild TV moment: "You barfed up..."

Fallon had to drink a cocktail of Twinkies, horseradish, and Reynold's alcohol brand Aviation Gin as a part of a drinking game.

Jimmy Fallon's weak stomach is not built for drinking games! During an August 2018 episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the late-night talk show host played one with 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star Ryan Reynolds who had come to promote his liquid brand Aviation Gin. In a game titled 'Drinko', the players had to roll two disks on the Drinko board and drink whatever was in the cup the disks landed, but not before mixing it with Reynolds' beverage brand. As per Too Fab, Reynolds went first and ended up with a combination of gin, grape soda, and Twinkies which he jokingly remarked to be "90 percent of [his] child’s diet." Reynolds topped off his drink by adding some Aviation Gin to it.

Reynolds who chugged down his drink in one go referred to it as 'Ruth Bader Ginsberg,' and remarked, “I would rather drink spinal fluid.” Meanwhile, Fallon had to drink a cocktail of Twinkies, horseradish, and Aviation Gin. According to People magazine, Reynolds, who prepared the drink for Fallon, said, “Wow, it’s like horseradish bile. That is super gross." Fallon failed to gulp down his drink, vomiting it into a bucket instead.

In response, Reynolds quipped, “Look at that. You barfed up your whole childhood. Is that the first time you have ever barfed on your own show?” Fallon shared, "No. It isn't." During the final round, Reynolds landed on a wild concoction of bacon, bone broth, blood, grape soda, kombucha, egg, and cheese which he finished off with his Aviation Gin. Stunned, Fallon gushed, “Ryan Reynolds, what a legend."

Earlier in the episode, Reynolds dubbed his business venture Aviation Gin, “a real, genuine responsibility.” As per Us Weekly, the Canadian actor explained, “It is not too dissimilar to the film industry. It’s all sort of based on relationships and handshakes. But what is weird, and I found so ironic, was that it is the liquor industry where you actually have to be accountable. If you are working on a movie you can go out for a night of drinking and then miss work because you fell asleep on a stove, and no one is really going to do much about it, but the liquor industry is hardcore.”

Commenting on the publicity for the brand, Reynolds added, “I love marketing. It’s one of my biggest passions besides performing. We do social media campaigns, but also there is the unsexy part of it— it’s flying to Dallas to meet buyers and FaceTimeing into huge board meetings. And, to be honest, that’s the part I enjoy. You are not going to see me in the distillery pretending that I am making the gin— the whole company would be on fire.”