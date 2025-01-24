Ryan Reynolds and Jimmy Fallon spitting water at each other is still the wildest 'The Tonight Show' moment

Ryan Reynolds joined Jimmy Fallon for a funny and messy game on 'The Tonight Show', where things get hilariously out of hand.

Ryan Reynolds appeared on 'The Tonight Show' in 2019 and took part in a messy game called Spit Take Roulette. The 42-year-old actor was on the show to promote his upcoming movie 'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu'. During the game, host Jimmy Fallon explained the rules. "Five of the 12 cups on the table are filled with water, and the others have random liquids. On your turn, you pick a cup and take a big sip. If it’s water, you get to spit it in the other person’s face. If it’s not, you have to swallow it,” Fallon said. He added that the first person to get spit in the face three times loses the game, as reported by Mashable.

Reynolds, looking confused, asked, “Why are we doing this?” He put on goggles, and Fallon went first, drinking from one of the cups. It turned out to be water, and he sprayed Reynolds in the face. “I could taste your childhood. So disturbing,” Reynolds joked, making the audience laugh. When it was Reynolds’ turn, he managed to find a water cup and got revenge by spitting it right in Fallon’s face. Fallon, wiping his face, said, “That one was a little violent.” The game continued, and Fallon swallowed some gin mixed with Tang from one cup. On his third attempt, he hit another water cup and sprayed Reynolds in the face again, winning the game.

Later that evening, Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, 31, attended the New York premiere of 'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu'. They surprised fans with the big news that they were expecting their third child. Lively debuted her baby bump in a stunning yellow Retrofête gown on the red carpet. The couple, at the time, were already parents to two daughters, Inez and James, having met on the set of Reynolds' superhero movie 'Green Lantern'.

In a funny promo shared on X (formerly Twitter), Reynolds joked about just how seriously he prepared for his role as Detective Pikachu. The video featured black-and-white clips of him reading Pokémon books and talking about how he completely 'vanishes' into his characters. Reynolds humorously shared, “I was on my way to pick up my daughters when I found out I got the role. But I didn’t go to their school. Why? Because Detective Pikachu doesn’t know those two little girls. He doesn’t have a wife or kids. He’s just a tiny yellow guy living in Rhyme City... or maybe a briar patch—I’m not even sure.” His wife, Lively, also chimed in to confirm the story, adding that there’s no chance their kids will be watching Detective Pikachu.

Reynolds has a unique way of promoting his movies that really stands out. Whether he’s sharing funny stories about his life, creating hilarious videos, or diving headfirst into silly games on talk shows, he always brings his A-game. It’s clear that he truly enjoys the process of connecting with fans and having fun while doing it. His sense of humor and willingness to poke fun at himself makes his promotions memorable. He doesn’t just see it as a job, he goes the extra mile to make people laugh and get them excited about his films. This dedication and creativity set him apart from other actors, making him not just a talented performer but someone audiences genuinely enjoy watching, both on and off the screen.