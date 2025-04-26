'RuPaul’s Drag Race' star once said she had begged' to join 'DWTS' but the producers still said no

Michelle Visage is not new to making headlines. Best known for her long tenure as a judge and producer of the show 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' she expanded her TV presence in 2019 by appearing on 'Strictly Come Dancing,' a British version of the show 'Dancing With The Stars,' where she finished in 7th place, per Entertainment Now. Not just that, she has also earned a name for playing in hit shows like 'The Addams Family' and Netflix’s 'Survival of the Thickest.' However, it wasn't good enough for grabbing a spot at 'DWTS,' leaving Visage helpless.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Visage once shared, "I would do Dancing With the Stars in the U.S., but they won’t let me do it because I did [it in the UK] here." Michelle went on to explain why she felt it was wrong for them to make that decision. "I beg them every year to do Dancing With the Stars, and they won’t let me. They’re like, you got too far. I’m just like, But I didn’t get to the semi-final." She explained, "I injured myself on Strictly and got voted off in week 10 or something like that. I’ve since had knee surgery."

Tv host Michelle Visage attends Logo TV's "RuPaul's Drag Race" Battle of the Seasons Tour - Los Angeles, CA at Club Nokia on February 6, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

When she was asked, "Ten weeks in another country’s version of Dancing With the Stars seems like less of an edge than an Olympic gymnast or a pop star going in blind," Visage replied promptly without hesitation, "I say this all the time. I’m like, hold on a minute. Nicole Scherzinger is a Pussycat Doll. It’s a dance troupe. JoJo Siwa was on Dance Moms. That’s not fair. They’re actual dancers. I am not. So yeah, I would kill to do it in the States, but they’re not having it. I’m like, “Guys, please. I’m still a shitty dancer. Trust me.”

According to Newsweek, when finalizing the cast, the 'DWTS' producers look for a variety in age, a knack for dancing, and a good social media reach, which makes it a valid point of debate why Visage never made it on the show. With 2.1 million followers and a charismatic presence, she seems to tick every box for the ideal contestant. However, despite getting a constant "no" from the infamous ballroom dance show, Visage shares a strong friendship with one of its alumni, Leah Remini, often referring to her as her "bestie."

According to Entertainment Now, Visage once took a course on Scientology on the recommendation of Remini. "I go in to take these courses, and then I did the $50 ones and then the $100 ones. Mind you, I was working on the radio, so I didn’t have a lot of salary,” she said. “It came to, like, the $1,800 one. I said I didn’t have the money to do it. … I was like, ‘I can’t afford it,’ and Leah’s mother stepped in to try to make it affordable," she said. However, she couldn't follow through as she realized it wasn't for her. Later, Remini also withdrew from Scientology, exposing its controversies, in 2013.