Robin Williams' autopsy revealed chilling details about an illness the doctors failed to identify

Robin Williams tragically died by suicide on August 11, 2014 after struggling with undiagnosed Lewy body dementia

The death of Robin Williams was a moment of grief for his fans and family, but what was found out after his death was even more tragic. The actor, who died by suicide in August 2014, had been suffering from severe health problems for years. At the time of his death, Williams had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which affects the brain and causes symptoms such as tremors, slowed movements, and depression. But after his death, an autopsy revealed something even more devastating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Williams (@robinwilliams)

It later emerged that Williams actually suffered from Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disease with symptoms similar to Parkinson’s, including tremors, slowed movements, and mental confusion. The disease causes other serious symptoms such as hallucinations, memory issues, and extreme mood changes. It also emerged that doctors had misdiagnosed Williams with Parkinson’s disease, leading to inappropriate treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Williams (@robinwilliams)

Later, Zak explained how his father’s misdiagnosis made his final years more difficult than necessary, as symptoms inconsistent with Parkinson’s left him confused and frustrated. Medications designed to help someone with Parkinson’s could actually make things worse, influencing both his mind and body in ways that increase his suffering. The tragedy surrounding the comedian’s death was compounded by this misdiagnosis and its toll on his health.

He was battling not only the debilitating illness but also emotional turmoil from feeling misunderstood and physically unwell. His battle with Lewy body dementia prevented him from living fully or enjoying his work, profoundly affecting his mental health. This was clear to the fans and his family now, after his death, but it also brought into view how devastating misdiagnoses can be. Robin Williams was the one who made millions laugh with his comic and acting prowess, while silently fighting a cruel and poorly understood disease.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zachary Pym Williams (@zakpym)

This also affected him mentally, taking a toll on his overall mental health, as his son Zak later explained how it made him “frustrated.” Zak Williams said the Parkinson’s diagnosis didn’t match what his father was experiencing. This frustrated Robin because the symptoms didn’t match up with what others with Parkinson’s typically experience. He struggled with focus, anxiety, and depression, which made him feel uncomfortable, especially since these issues impacted his ability to perform which was very important to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zachary Pym Williams (@zakpym)

“What he was going through didn't match one to one [with] many Parkinson’s patients’ experience,” Zak told CBS News. “He felt frustrated.” He added, “There was a focus issue, that frustrated him. There were issues associated with how he felt. And also from a neurological perspective, he didn’t feel great.” Susan Schneider Williams, Robin’s wife, elaborated by saying that he was misdiagnosed because Robin first showed physical symptoms, quite usual in Parkinson’s patients. The misdiagnosis made the last years of his life especially challenging, while Zak did mention that it was on the part of Robin himself as isolating, yet the family was by his side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zachary Pym Williams (@zakpym)

Robin Williams died by suicide on Monday, August 11, 2014, at his home in Tiburon, California. The initial report stated that he had hanged himself with a belt and died from asphyxiation. “Robin still tends to show up when I need him. About an hour before this interview I saw robins in the yard,” Susan Williams said in an interview with The Guardian. “But when he’s not there, I think of my friend, my love, and I miss him.”