'RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice breaks silence on daughter Gia’s pregnancy rumors: "They got it from a…"

Gia shared, "Eventually, within the next year or so, I do think I want to move out, just because I want to experience that time together, I think..."

The world of reality TV is no stranger to wild rumors, but Teresa Giudice, star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, isn’t letting the latest one about her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, slide by unaddressed. During the December 18 episode of her podcast, Turning the Tables with Teresa Giudice, the mom of four tackled speculation that her 23-year-old daughter is pregnant with her first child. Teresa exclaimed, “I’m laughing. This is where I think they got it from…” Teresa explained that the rumor likely started after Gia posted on Instagram during a family trip to Las Vegas.

The picture, featuring Gia with her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, and another of Gia with Teresa, included the caption—“These are the photos I’m gonna show my kids one day.” Teresa revealed, “[Gia] posted a picture of her and [her boyfriend] Christian, and then [one of] me and her. We were in Vegas. We were celebrating my stepson’s 21st birthday. And I think she made a comment, like, her caption was… ‘These are the photos I’m gonna show my kids one day.’ That’s it!” DePaola, a guest on Teresa’s podcast remarked, “You really have to think where [the rumor] comes from…I mean they can pick something up from like nothing.” DePaola added, “It’s all over the internet. I go, ‘No [she’s not].'”

While Gia isn’t expecting a baby, she has been vocal about her long-term relationship with Carmichael. The couple, who started dating in college at Rutgers University, has discussed moving in together. She revealed, "Eventually, within the next year or so, I do think I want to move out, just because I want to experience that time together, I think…Just to see how we live together, but, I really do want to move in with him, eventually." In November, Gia humorously shared a TikTok video of her and Carmichael trying out a dance move, captioned, “Practicing for our wedding.” When followers questioned if she was engaged, Gia clarified, “I’m not lollllll.”

Gia, the oldest of Teresa’s four daughters, has grown up in the spotlight since RHONJ premiered in 2009. Now 23, she recently graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in criminal justice and works with immigration attorney Kathleen Martinez. Gia’s passion for helping immigrants has been praised by Martinez, who called her heart “so big for that.” Moreover, Teresa also shared, "I am so proud of my devoted and intelligent daughter, Gia, for graduating a stellar university, a huge milestone to accomplish in life. Seeing you graduate college is one of the most special moments in my life."

Gia Giudice (L) and Teresa Giudice attend grand opening of envy by Melissa Gorga Boutique at envy by Melissa Gorga Boutique on January 14, 2016 in Montclair, New Jersey. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Paul Zimmerman)

Despite the rumor mill, Teresa remains a devoted mom to her daughters: Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana. She’s no stranger to addressing gossip and has always stood firm in defending her family. Teresa said, "I haven't even talked to her. I did hear that, but I just brushed it [under the rug]. ... People take things out of context."