'RHONJ’ star Danielle Cabral reacts to slapping costar Jennifer Aydin on show

Both housewives were suspended from the series following their infamous cat fight

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: During a recent public appearance, 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Danielle Cabral addressed her infamous fight with fellow cast member Jennifer Aydin, showing no remorse for her actions. Speaking to a crowd, Cabral reacted to the moment when she slapped Aydin, a scene that shocked many viewers.

Instead of expressing regret, she admitted that she actually enjoyed seeing it play out on television. "It was better watching it back", Cabral stated, with a sense of satisfaction. She went on to explain that seeing herself slap Aydin on TV made her feel great, reliving the moment with a sense of pride rather than regret. Cabral’s comments sparked controversy, as she openly embraced the violent altercation instead of apologizing for it.

What was the physical altercation between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral?

In the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 14, tensions between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral reached a boiling point, leading to a shocking physical altercation. The incident took place during a party at Teresa Giudice’s home, where what was supposed to be a calm gathering quickly turned hostile.

The altercation began when Jennifer accused Danielle of trying to sabotage a photo shoot involving their mutual hairdresser, Melissa. This accusation, coupled with earlier remarks about Danielle’s charity event, escalated into a heated exchange of insults. Danielle, enraged by Jennifer’s claims, called her a “f***ing dirtbag” and other harsh names. Jennifer retaliated by pushing Danielle, which triggered a violent response.

In the heat of the moment, Danielle grabbed a glass and threw it at Jennifer, hitting her in the face. The scene quickly spiraled out of control, with both women screaming at each other as others at the party looked on in shock. Production crew members had to step in to separate the two, and Danielle’s husband, Nate, also intervened to calm his wife down.

'RHONJ' star Jennifer Aydin got into a physical altercation with Danielle Cabral (@bravo)

'RHONJ’ star Danielle Cabral says she’s the ‘last’ person Jennifer Aydin should mess with

In the aftermath of the fight, Danielle stood by her actions, stating on Instagram that "violence is never the answer" but also warning that she’s the "last person you wanna mess with." She emphasized that despite the altercation, she’s proud of standing up for herself and her people.

Both Danielle and Jennifer were temporarily suspended from filming 'RHONJ' after the physical altercation, and Bravo even released new rules about physical confrontations on the show. Despite everything, Danielle didn’t apologize to Jennifer, and it seems that the feud between them is far from over.