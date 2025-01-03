‘RHOC’ star Emily Simpson looks completely different in her new look— and fans are obsessed

Emily Simpson from 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' kicked off 2025 with a bold new look that got everyone talking.

Emily Simpson from The Real Housewives of Orange County kicked off 2025 with a bold new look that got everyone talking. Known for her straight-talking attitude and confidence on the show, Emily surprised her fans with a dramatic haircut just before the new year, as per Entertainment Now. Sharing her transformation on Instagram, she flaunted her fresh style while also reflecting on the self-care journey that led her here. On December 29, Simpson posted a video revealing her new voluminous lob (long bob). “I went to @riri_roya on Christmas Eve…just for a blowout, and came out with shorter, darker hair,” she explained in her caption. Fans immediately showered her with love, praising the sleek cut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Moore Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson)

The comments soon filled with compliments. One fan gushed, “It looks so pretty on you. Such a fresh and uplifting look! I absolutely love it!” Another remarked, “Rich 90s mom vibes for sure. You can pull off any look because you’re a gem from the inside.” Others opined the style reminded them of old Hollywood glamour. A comment read, “Love! Sexy and flattering! That volume is everything! Reminds me of old Hollywood. The women then had amazing curves/figures and sexy hairstyles.” When a curious follower asked if she was wearing a wig, Simpson quickly set the record straight: “I don’t wear wigs.” It was all her, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the sophisticated look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Moore Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson)

Simpson’s new hairstyle isn’t the only transformation that made headlines. In 2023, she also celebrated an incredible 40-pound weight loss. Opening up about her journey on Instagram, Simpson shared how it took her years to get back to feeling like herself. “Around age 42 I gained 40 pounds and it wasn’t until now (age 47) that I was able to finally get it off and feel like my old self again,” she wrote. Despite her weight gain, Simpson said she never let it affect her confidence. “Just to be clear though…I rocked a bathing suit on TV for 5 years and never felt ugly or not confident in myself or my body. Not once,” she explained. Now, she feels stronger than ever, both mentally and physically. “My only competition is me,” she added, emphasizing her focus on self-improvement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Moore Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson)

Simpson’s weight-loss journey wasn’t easy, and she admitted she used the weight-loss drug Ozempic (semaglutide) initially. However, she stressed that her success came from much more than just the medication. “The thing that bothers me the most is that when people comment on the way that I look, they constantly say, ‘Ozempic, Ozempic.’ And it’s like, yes, I did use that nine months ago or however many months ago it was, but I don’t like that it discounts all the hard work I put in. I don’t care if you say that...but at least gimme credit for seven days a week, getting up at 6 a.m. every morning and busting my butt in the gym every single day,” she told Us Weekly.

Emily Simpson attends the 'Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival' on February 11, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jesse Grant

From her stunning haircut to her inspiring weight loss, Simpson is showing her fans that change can be empowering. Whether it’s a bold hairstyle or a healthier lifestyle, she continues to inspire others to fiercely love themselves.