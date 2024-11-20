'RHOBH' alum Camille Grammer’s iconic legacy looms large during her return in Season 14

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 is set to bring the fire back with a cameo from OG Bravo housewife Camille Grammer. The 56-year-old is ready to re-enter the show with her iconic energy, bringing back the confidence she’s known for, believing she’s the hottest housewife, quite literally.

While Camille eventually parted ways with the franchise, her time on the show remains unforgettable. Her marriage to the well-groomed Kelsey Grammer, who ultimately became the biggest villain of her life, gave fans a glimpse into her struggles. Kelsey’s treatment of Camille sparked sympathy, as viewers saw her in a different light. One of the most infamous moments in 'RHOBH' history was the cheating scandal involving Kelsey, who allegedly had an affair with a flight attendant in New York while Camille was filming in L.A.

Camille later revealed how she discovered the affair by finding out that Kelsey’s mistress was living in their New York apartment, posing as “Mrs. Grammer,” after she asked the doorman. Camille’s hardships with Kelsey weren’t limited to infidelity. She also dealt with constant manipulation, with Kelsey even telling her that her role on 'RHOBH' was a “parting gift.” After 13 years of marriage, the couple divorced in 2011, with Camille receiving a reported $30 million in the final settlement, which included property and other assets.

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 will feature a cameo from OG Bravo housewife Camille Grammer (Instagram/@therealcamille)

How 'RHOBH' alum Camille Grammer’s ex-husband Kelsey couldn’t have made it without her

Apart from his infidelities, Kelsey also struggled with alcoholism, and it was 'RHOBH' alum Camille who took care of him during his darkest moments. Even when Kelsey was in the cardiac intensive care unit in NYC, Camille stayed by his side for eight straight days, reading him poetry and helping wash his hair. She had always been there for him, supporting his career and his journey to sobriety. Despite all her efforts, Kelsey continued to claim that she didn’t exist in his life.

'RHOBH' alum Camille Grammer and Kelsey divorced in 2011 (Instagram/@therealcamille)

Camille Grammer clashes with Dorit Kemsley on 'RHOBH'

'RHOBH' star Camille has never been shy about her dislike for Dorit Kemsley, and it became even clearer in a recent post on Bravo’s Instagram page, where she called her "boring." Camille took to the post to call out Dorit’s loyalties, saying, “I don’t understand why Dorit is going in on Kyle except for the fact DK hasn’t had a storyline since her first 2 seasons.” Camille didn’t stop there, taking aim at Dorit’s lack of a narrative, adding, “All I get from watching her is PTSD from two years ago. I’m not diminishing what she went through. It was awful, but come on now, it’s boring.”

'RHOBH' star Camille Grammer calls out Dorit Kemsley for lack of storyline (Instagram/@doritkemsley)

Camille Grammer’s issues with Kyle Richards during her OG housewife days

During her time on 'RHOBH', Camille frequently clashed with Kyle Richards, often claiming that her marriage was a sham. The two would repeatedly call each other out. However, this didn't work in Camille's favor, as she was voted the most hated housewife of 'RHOBH' season 1. She was also criticized for lacking self-awareness, especially since it was her own husband who was caught cheating on her.

'RHOBH' star Camille Grammer and Kyle Richards often clashed during OG housewives days (@bravo)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 premieres on November 19 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.