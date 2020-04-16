Sutton Stracke may have just made her debut on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, but the new cast member is already ruffling quite a few feathers with her outspoken attitude. Sutton, who has been introduced as housewife Lisa Rinna’s friend, is insanely proud of her fashion knowledge. She claims to wear only Dolce & Gabbana, and reveals that she gets a custom-made crown from D&G for her birthday every year.

So, one would expect that someone who takes so much pride in their fashion knowledge would also be aware of the latest entrant to the world of high-fashion, Rihanna’s label Fenty Beauty. Fenty was launched in 2019, as a high-end line of clothing that boasts of being size-inclusive and created quite a stir in the fashion world. But unfortunately, our Southern debutante had no knowledge of Fenty and wrote it off. When Sutton saw housewife Dorit Kemsley wearing her Fenty outfit, Sutton enquires about the designer. When Dorit reveals that it is Rihanna’s Fenty collection, Sutton says she never wears any "celebrity collaboration" and doesn’t care for it.

Fans were riled up when they heard the new cast member shade their queen Rihanna and her label. A fan tweeted, “Sutton just insulted FENTY on her first ep of RHOBH.....bloop! Canceled!! Irrelevant!! You say you know fashion but you don’t know Fenty?? #RHOBH.”

Another fan wrote, “Sutton acting like she knows everything about fashion, but then turning around and not knowing what Fenty, Rihanna's LVMH fashion house, is? I have to laugh! #RHOBH.”



Several fans pointed out the racist undertones in Sutton’s remarks. “Omfg sutton stracke thinking @rihanna fenty is a “collaboration” and not knowing it’s its own full fledged brand backed by @LVMH wowwww just shows money can’t buy class, taste, OR fashion knowledge. f*ck outta here supporting @dolcegabbana’s homophobic a**, too. #RHOBH,” pointed out an angry fan.

Another fan echoed similar thoughts, saying, “Also, I'm not going to straight-up say there are some racist overtones with Sutton, but insulting Fenty/Rihanna and then supporting Dolce & Gabbana is a choice. #RHOBH.”



“I don’t like the Sutton lady on Beverly Hills house wives she a typical judge mental rich white women talking about she would never wear fenty, girl your ass couldn’t rock fenty if you wanted to Rhianna don’t give af about you wearing her stuff! #RHOBH,” declared a fan.

What did you think of Sutton shading Rihanna and Fenty Beauty? Let us know. You can catch ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 every Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.

