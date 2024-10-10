Revenge, conspiracy and murder: The terrifying story behind the Kaufman County killings

Dateline comes with its most engaging spin-off series, which unravels another cruel murder mystery

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In a truly chilling case that shook Texas to its core, Dateline: Smoking Gun's second episode 'Vendetta' goes deep into the twisted tale of Eric and Kim Williams, the duo responsible for the brutal Kaufman County killings.

A once-respected justice of the peace, Eric Williams's life spiraled into darkness after his conviction for theft took away his career. Driven by his desire for revenge, he and his wife Kim plotted the murders of two prosecutors, Mark Hasse and Michael McLelland, along with McLelland's wife, Cynthia.

What appeared to be a local legal battle turned into a deadly vendetta, leading to one of the most shocking murder cases in recent history. 'Dateline' uncovers the terrifying details of how this seemingly ordinary couple turned to murder in their quest for vengeance.

Who is Eric Lyle Williams and Kim Williams?

Eric Lyle Williams is a former Justice of the Peace from Kaufman County, Texas, who earned the notoriety of masterminding the murders of two prosecutors in revenge. His wife, Kim Williams, was his accomplice in these crimes.

Once a respected public official, Eric Williams had in 2011 been convicted of stealing computer monitors from a county building. As a result of that conviction, he lost his position as Justice of the Peace, and his license to practice law was revoked. This conviction made Williams enormously angry, and he blamed the prosecutors involved—Mark Hasse and District Attorney Michael McLelland—for ruining his career.

Fueled with this grudge, Eric started plotting a revenge scheme. In January 2013, Mark Hasse was gunned down near the courthouse, and in April of the same year, Eric broke into the home of Michael McLelland and his wife, Cynthia, killing them both. Eric's wife, Kim Williams, testified that she was aware of the murders and supported her husband in plans regarding them.

Eric Williams killed prosecutors (@oxygen)

How did Eric and Kim Williams plot the murder of the prosecutors?

Eric and Kim Williams hatched a gruesome revenge plot that led to the murders of two Texas prosecutors, Mark Hasse and Michael McLelland. The motive for the killings was the 2011 conviction of Eric for stealing computer monitors, which cost him his job and law license. Blaming Hasse and McLelland for his downfall, Eric meticulously planned their deaths.

He ambushed Hasse on January 31, 2013, near the Kaufman County courthouse, shooting him multiple times before fleeing. Months later, on the eve of Easter, Eric broke into the McLelland home with an assault rifle, murdering both Michael and his wife, Cynthia, in cold blood.

Kim was involved at all stages and later testified that they had amassed weapons, such as guns and homemade napalm, ahead of time in preparation for the killings. Their plot was driven by Eric's desire for revenge and Kim's acquiescence to this claim. Eventually, both were found guilty: Eric received the death penalty and Kim was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Eric Williams killed Mark Hasse (@dateline nbc)

Eric Williams and Kim Williams were both charged with capital murder

Both Eric and Kim faced charges of capital murder, in relation to the deaths of Mark Hasse and Michael McLelland, along with McLelland's wife, Cynthia. Kim was Eric's partner in planning and carrying out the murders of both prosecutors. She testified about preparations they made for the crimes, which included stockpiling weapons and disguising their actions.

Both were arrested; Eric received a death sentence, and Kim was sentenced to 40 years imprisonment for the killings. The crimes sent shock waves through the community because of the brutal nature of the incidents, and the calculated manner with which this couple committed them.

Eric and Kim are now imprisoned (@dateline nbc)

Uncover tragic deaths in 'Dateline: The Smoking Gun' on Thursdays at 8 pm on Oxygen.