Robert Pattinson looked awkward after Tyra Banks flirted with him on her talk show 'The Tyra Banks Show'

'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson's awkward interview with Tyra Banks is one for the books! In 2008, Pattinson appeared on Banks’ talk show ‘The Tyra Banks Show’ alongside co-star Taylor Lautner, and things got dicey as soon as they stepped on stage. As per a report by The Things, Banks began conversing with Pattinson in a fake and over-the-top English accent. Shortly afterward, things got even more awkward when Banks asked Pattinson to bite her neck. While gazing directly into Pattinson's eyes, Banks told him, "I want you to bite me right now. I want you to bite me, Robert."

At that point, the 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' actor who seemed confused asked the supermodel, "Really? Where?" In her response, Banks shared, "On my neck." Soon after, Pattinson asked Banks if she was sure about the whole thing, "Are you absolutely sure about this?" Banks firmly replied, "I’m really serious." Pattinson ended up accepting Banks' request. After fulfilling Banks demand, Pattinson quipped, "I left a mark." According to Fandom Wire, Banks couldn't believe what just happened and she squealed, "Did you leave a mark? Oh my God, I got a hickey from Robert. That was no joke, that felt good, yeah."

Following the bite incident, Banks shed light on how white Lautner's teeth were. Then, Lautner playfully asked Banks whether she wanted him to bite her as well. It seems like Banks loved that idea and exclaimed, "Yes. Why don't you bite my leg?" However, Banks quickly changed the subject to the rivalry between Pattinson’s and Lautner’s ‘Twilight’ characters. In the 2008 film 'Twilight', Pattinson played the character of Edward Cullen, meanwhile, Lautner essayed the role of Jacob Black. The film showed Pattinson and Lautner's characters caught in a love triangle with high schooler Bella Swan (portrayed by Kristen Stewart). Over the years, many fans of the beloved film series have picked their sides out of Team Edward and Team Jacob.

While appearing on Alex Cooper’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Lautner candidly discussed the fan-driven rivalry between him and Pattinson. "I think it was tough. I don't know for him, but for me at least it definitely — especially at the age I was at — you get your feelings hurt sometimes when you shouldn't. But it's hard not to sometimes," Lautner shared on the episode, according to USA Today.

Currently, there is no bad blood between Pattinson and Lautner. In the same interview, Lautner stated that sometimes it was difficult for him to deal with the fans' interest in their rivalry. "It was awkward at times for the two of us to be standing together on a balcony and having 10,000 girls booing Rob, but then cheering for me. But then this half-booing me, (and then) us having to have some sort of friendship. It was difficult," Lautner further added.

Lautner also mentioned that he enjoyed working with Pattinson in ‘Twilight.' Lautner continued, "The thing with me and Rob is we're just very, very different people. We never really connected on a deep level, just because we're different humans. But he was always fantastic and the sweetest person ever." All ‘Twilight’ movies are currently available for streaming on Peacock.