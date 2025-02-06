Resurfaced video shows Jimmy Kimmel saying he wants to be Diddy's 'running mate': "If you agreed..."

With the allegations against Diddy, Jimmy Kimmel might be wishing he could take back his words as an old clip of him backing the rapper for president resurfaces

The Internet once again proved that it never forgets, as a resurfaced video of Jimmy Kimmel stirs the storm. Kimmel has faced plenty of scandals over the years, but he’s always managed to rise from the ashes. However, a resurfaced video of the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' host may be the one that haunts him the most.

Rapper Sean 'P Diddy' Combs performs onstage during Power 105.1's 'Powerhouse 2005: Operation Takeover' at the Continental Airlines Arena on October 27, 2005 in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Image Source: Getty Images for Universal Music | Photo by Scott Gries/)



Sean 'P Diddy' Combs is a name most celebrities would rather avoid these days, but a resurfaced video in May 2024 put Kimmel in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. In an August 1, 2018 episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' the host asked Diddy if he’d consider running for president while comparing his vodka brand to Trump’s failed attempt. "By the way, President Trump had his own vodka; it didn’t work out anywhere near as good as yours. Maybe you could be president. Do you ever think about anything like that?" Kimmel asked, as per Fox News.

2018. Jimmy Kimmel says that if Diddy runs for President, he wants to be his running mate. pic.twitter.com/WHD9VvNpHF — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 17, 2024

Diddy then told Kimmel he wouldn't make a good president, joking, "I wouldn’t really pass any of the things that you have to pass. But I guess Trump did it." Kimmel responded, "You would be a Boy Scout by comparison." Diddy humorously agreed, adding, "Nah, I like what I'm doing." When Kimmel questioned the fun of running for office, Diddy admitted, "I don't think I could be responsible for the whole country." Kimmel then jokingly told Diddy that "almost anybody would be doing a better job" than then-President Trump. When Combs asked if Kimmel would make a better president, Kimmel humorously responded that he wouldn't, saying, "If you agreed to run for president, I would be happy to be your running mate. Let's put it down, alright?"

Although Kimmel did not make any comment about the resurfaced video, the talk show host subtly took a jab at Diddy while discussing the vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz, as per Decider. Kimmel pointed out Vance's past comments, including privately comparing Trump to Hitler and denouncing him before the 2016 election. Kimmel added, "In some ways, you kind of feel sympathy for JD Vance having to defend Donald Trump, who he himself openly denounced," likening it to "being Diddy’s defense attorney."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive)

Kimmel also continued to follow Diddy's legal troubles, including his arrest and indictment on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and sexual assault accusations from 120 people. The talk show host criticized Diddy's attorney for attempting to 'put quite a spin' on the news that federal agents found 1,000 bottles of baby oil during a raid on his homes, as per Decider.

Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, downplayed the discovery of 1,000 bottles of baby oil, sharing with TMZ, "I mean, there’s a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know." Kimmel responded in disbelief, saying, "'Americans buy in bulk?' Don’t blame Costco for this!," while adding, "I know every item they have at Costco. The first thing I thought when I saw that clip was Costco doesn’t have baby oil."

Kimmel even checked the Costco website to verify if they sell baby oil, confirming they don’t carry it either online or in stores. He joked, "You know why? Because no one has 25 babies to oil!" adding, “Costco doesn't carry baby oil for the same reason they don't carry bolt cutters: Unless you're up to no good, you only need one."