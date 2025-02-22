Resurfaced video of Diddy dancing with kids battling cancer on 'The Ellen Show' hasn't aged well

The children, who were all part of the Fighting All Monsters (FAM), were encouraged to partner with Diddy to bring awareness to the non-profit organization.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is one of the most controversial names in the entertainment world. Amid mounting accusations of coercion, sex trafficking, kidnapping, and other alleged misdeeds, public scrutiny of his life has led to the resurfacing of old interviews that take on new meaning today. As per BBC, while most highlight his problematic past, a resurfaced clip is rather heartwarming.

Rapper Sean 'P Diddy' Combs performs onstage during Power 105.1's 'Powerhouse 2005: Operation Takeover' at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Gries)

As per The Express US, the said footage, originally from his appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' featured Diddy surprising a group of kids battling cancer. A video of the children had previously gone viral as they danced to Diddy's 2001 hit 'Bad Boy for Life' and hoped to meet him someday. DeGeneres had hence invited eight of the kids to her talk show, without revealing that Diddy would be there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres)

The children, who were all part of the Fighting All Monsters (FAM), were encouraged by founder Milk Tyson to partner with Diddy to bring awareness to the non-profit organization. When asked by DeGeneres why they chose to dance to Diddy's song, the kids explained that the lyrics resonated with them amid their battle with cancer.

DeGeneres being her mischievous self, began the segment by playing a video message from Diddy. In the said message, the rapper pretended to be in Miami, on tour, and promised the children they'd be 'dancing together soon.' Soon after, Diddy surprised the kids by showing up on the set and engulfing them in a big hug as they rushed to him in excitement. As per People magazine, the music mogul said, "I was so touched that this song that has helped me get through so many trials and tribulations is fueling you guys to know the power you have in yourself, to believe that we aren't going anywhere." The segment ended with a dance party to 'Bad Boy for Life' and a $25,000 donation to the FAM organization from Shutterfly.

While Diddy's gesture was incredibly heartwarming, the rapper's past philanthropic work cannot redeem him today. On YouTube, netizens shared their two cents. A comment read, "This looks so messed up now: 'Diddy won't you come and dance with us?'" Another penned, "This is so disturbing now, like only if those kids had known 4 years ago." Referring to the allegations of child abuse that have since surfaced, another echoed, "It makes me sick with him kissing the children, yuck, and to think he was r****g children their ages." In June last year, Howard University revoked Diddy's honorary degree and returned a seven-figure donation. As per Forbes, after a video of the rapper attacking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, rocked Tinseltown, the board of trustees voted unanimously to rescind the degree, stating that Diddy's behavior in the 2016 video is 'fundamentally incompatible' with the university's core values.

Diddy's scholarship, which was awarded to eligible undergraduate students pursuing business degrees, has also been scrapped. The scholarship helped in providing financial assistance and mentorship from 'Combs Enterprises' and summer internships with his companies, including 'Bad Boy Entertainment' and 'Revolt', in which he recently sold his majority stake. Diddy is currently locked in Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits trial in May.