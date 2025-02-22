Resurfaced video of Amy Schumer's outfit on 'The Ellen Show' has everyone saying the same thing

Amy Schumer, known for her bold antics, wasn't afraid to embrace her inner child and bare her diaper-clad bum on what was the most bizarre segment of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.' In 2018, Schumer appeared on the talk show in an unusual avatar—dressed as a baby (think pink bib and bonnet) whilst sucking on an enormous bottle— that still has us cringing.

Amy Schumer attends the Inside Amy Schumer premiere at Midnight Theatre on October 18, 2022, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Kotinsky)

So, why did Schumer do it? As per Showbiz CheatSheet, for a controversial game segment on the show. In the game, DeGeneres would be shown pictures of staff or fan babies and she would rate them on a scale of 10. Yep! One of the biggest production teams, yet no one found the idea of ranking babies based on nothing but a photo potentially disastrous. But coming back to Schumer, the comedian wanted to bring her own twist to the said game.

When DeGeneres questioned her outfit, Schumer responded, "I'm sorry; I wanted to try something new. I am a fashionista." She added, "It's actually not about how I am dressed; it's a full lifestyle change." She further quipped that Hollywood’s obsession with youth had inspired her transformation.

"I have never wanted kids. And then I saw myself as a baby on your show and I thought, 'Who am I to deprive the world of such a beautiful baby?'" - Amy Schumer https://t.co/65WE15d4uA pic.twitter.com/THJtcsreqM — E! News (@enews) October 22, 2018

Things took an even weirder turn when Schumer asked DeGeneres to feed her, pretending she couldn't do it herself. She remarked, "I would like to breastfeed if I could.” The host played along, using the classic 'choo choo train' and 'airplane' methods to feed Schumer peas and carrots, as the audience laughed. Subsequently, DeGeneres was prompted to burp Schumer, who leaned over dramatically. As the interview continued, Schumer slowly removed parts of the costume in a mock striptease, making the already bizarre segment even more awkward.

The Internet was, of course, not thrilled with Schumer's weird stunt. On Reddit, a comment read, "Oh God, when will Amy Schumer just stop," while another stated, "Schumer? Cringe. Ellen? Double cringe." In a similar vein, a person opined, "Imagine going on a talk show and your presence is so unnecessary that you have to dress up as a baby to justify it. Surely you would just want to be on for your own merit and the quality of your work." Another echoed, "Schumer is terribly unfunny. Apparently arrogance and making faces is good enough to be considered comedy these days."

In another episode, Schumer shocked fans by dressing up as DeGeneres herself on the latter's talk show, to promote her hosting gig at the 2022 Oscars. Schumer was dressed identical to DeGeneres, sporting a short blonde wig and slim-fitting denim, as per Nicki Swift. Schumer quipped, "Am I not taking over the show? I know you are kind of wrapping things up, so I thought I was going to become you and take over." DeGeneres laughed, admitting, "You almost really do look like me." When asked if she had planned any risqué jokes, Schumer admitted, "I just have poor impulse control. I think it, and then it's too late and I am over."