Resurfaced ‘Suits’ scene feels awkward now as Meghan Markle once said she didn’t want a big wedding

Meghan Markle played the character of Rachel Zane in the USA Network series 'Suits'

It seems like Meghan Markle's future was predicted on 'Suits'. Markle, who played the character of paralegal Rachel Zane in the USA Network's legal series 'Suits' for seven seasons decided to leave the entertainment industry before marrying Prince Harry in 2018. Recently, a clip of Markle's character Rachel sharing her wedding plans emerged online and the royal fans feel that the clip 'didn't age well', considering her real-life nuptials to Harry. During the hit show, Rachel tied the knot with her onscreen love interest Mike Ross (portrayed by Patrick J. Adams).

Not long ago, a fan took to TikTok and shared a small snippet from 'Suits' where Rachel can be seen discussing her upcoming nuptials with her mother which many viewers linked with Markle's royal wedding to Harry. According to the Daily Record, the caption of the TikTok video read, "The Suits writers really saw into the future on this one." Shortly afterward, one social media user stopped the comments section of the post and wrote, "This didn't age particularly well."

In that particular scene, Rachel can be seen expressing her frustration about the number of guests her mother has invited to her wedding by saying, "I told you, this isn't about Mike and it isn't about eloping. This is just about me not wanting to get married in front of hundreds of people that I don't know." Years later, in her real life, she tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018. The pair's royal wedding which was no less than a global event was watched by nearly 1.9 billion people all over the world. Rachel wasn't keen on having a big wedding but destiny had some different plans for Markle.

In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle revealed that she and Harry exchanged their vows in a private ceremony three days before their televised wedding. "You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. But we called the Archbishop and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world but we want our union between us.' So, the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury," Markle shared, as per Business Insider.

While having a conversation with La Repubblica, the Archbishop of Canterbury himself mentioned that the pair's May 19 wedding was the real deal. "I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the Duke and Duchess before the wedding. The legal wedding was on Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offense if I signed it knowing it was false. So you can make what you like about it, but the legal wedding was on the Saturday," he told the media outlet.

After their royal wedding, Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child together, son Archie Harrison, in 2019. The couple decided to step back from royal duties in January 2020, and later on, they moved to California, where they welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana, in June 2021. Now, the family of four lives in their Montecito mansion.