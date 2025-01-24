Resurfaced Jimmy Kimmel interview shows Diddy warning Justin Bieber to stay quiet: "He knows..."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' warning to Justin Bieber to keep their secrets quiet pops up again, just as his legal mess heats up

Sean 'Diddy' Combs once gave Justin Bieber a heads-up to keep quiet about their shared activities! Recently, Combs has been making headlines due to serious allegations, including sex trafficking, federal racketeering, and fraud charges. Following the news, several videos of Combs have resurfaced online. One notable moment dates back to 2011 when Combs joined Justin Bieber on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' According to Fox 2 Detroit, during the appearance, host Jimmy Kimmel asked the two music superstars, who were seated next to each other, about their collaboration. He asked, "What’s going on with you guys? Are you working together?" To this, Combs said, "I think that we have become friends in a strange way."

On the other hand, Bieber compared the duo's friendship to that of professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek and his bodyguard, the late Christopher "Big Black" Boykin. For the unversed, Dyredek and Boykin also appeared in the reality show 'Rob & Big'. During the episode which was released in 2011, Bieber quipped, "It's like Rob and Big." Shortly after, Combs shared, "Yeah, exactly." Bieber further added, "I’m Big and you’re Rob."

Later on, the Bad Boy Records founder referred to Bieber as his little brother. "I mean, to a lot of us, he’s like a little brother. ‘You know what I’m saying? He’s not afraid to call and ask for advice. He’s somebody that industry-wise, the record industry is a strong family. He’s somebody that we definitely have our arms around, and we wanna protect him because he’s genuinely such a nice person besides his talents. He’s one of the greatest kids you could ever know."

During the episode, Kimmel joked about Combs gifting a Bentley to his son and suggested he might buy Bieber a car as well. In response, Bieber playfully said, "He got me a Lamborghini, I just haven’t gotten it yet." Combs then issued a stern warning to Bieber to keep quiet about their secret house parties, saying, "Yeah, he had the Lamborghini for a day or two, and he had access to the house. And he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television. Everything ain’t for everybody." In a YouTube video, Combs was seen showing Bieber the Lamborghini and told the 'Baby' hitmaker that he couldn't have the car until he turned 16. “Right now, he’s having 48 hours with Diddy. Where we hanging and what we doing, we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream… We’re gonna go buck-full crazy,” Combs said to the camera.

In recent months, Bieber has been deeply troubled by the allegations against Combs and has refrained from commenting on the matter. According to The Daily Mail, a source close to the 'Ghost' singer revealed, "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off. So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him. Justin hasn’t been responding to this since the home raids. He’s not going to." Currently, Combs has been denied bail multiple times and will remain in the Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial in May 2025.