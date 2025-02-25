Resurfaced clip shows Vin Diesel awkwardly flirting with a journalist: "God, you're so beautiful..."

Vin Diesel's interview with Brazilian YouTuber Carol Moreira became awkward due to his constant flirting

Back in the day, 'Fast and Furious,' star Vin Diesel' made a journalist feel awkward during an interview! In 2016, a Brazilian journalist Carol Moreira shared a video on her channel in which she can be seen interviewing Diesel. At the start of the video, Moreira asked Diesel a bunch of questions about his background and how he got into the show business. However, throughout the interview, Diesel admired her stunning looks and praised her beauty. As per a report by E! News, Diesel even interrupted Moreira mid-interview and told her, "God, you're so beautiful. God, she's so beautiful." In her response, Monreira politely said, "Thank you."

Soon after, Diesel reached out to some people who were behind the scenes and asked them, "Am I right or wrong? I mean look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman. She's so beautiful. Talk to me, baby." Moreira who seemed uncomfortable tried her best to get the interview back on track but Diesel continued to flirt with her and told her, “Tell me your story. Let’s get out of here. Let’s go. Let’s go have lunch.” Then, Diesel added, "I'm anything like you because I love you. Guys, really? Look how beautiful she is. You guys think this is a joke. How am I supposed to sit here when I'm looking at such beauty? She's so beautiful. I'm in love. I'm in love with the interviewer!"

At that point, Moreira steered the conversation back to the topic of movies including his blockbuster film 'Guardians of the Galaxy.' However, Diesel couldn't stop himself from gushing over Moreira. Later on, Diesel had another outburst and he quipped, "I love you. I love her. Man, she's so f**king sexy. I can't do this interview." In the introduction of the video, Moreira also gave a warning to the viewers that the interview will take an uncomfortable turn at some point. "He began to hit on me in the middle of the interview, saying that I was pretty, and he interrupted the interview three times to talk about it. I was laughing, completely uncomfortable," she said, as per The Things.

Along with this, Moreira also stated that she didn't know how to handle the awkward situation as Diesel stood his ground and flirted with her throughout the interview. "I was not sure what to do. I just laughed because it was a very delicate situation. I did not like it. At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not nice that he interrupted my work," Moreira explained in the YouTube video. Up until this moment, the video has raked in over 6 million views on YouTube. However, Moreira has turned off the comments section of the video.

Later on, Diesel offered an apology for his behavior during the interview. As per India Times, Diesel took to his Facebook page and shared the uncut version of his interview with Moreira. In his defense, Diesel stated that he was trying to maintain a lighthearted atmosphere amidst the interview. "As you all know, I try to keep my interviews playful and fun, especially when I am in the Xander Zone... But if I offended anyone, then let me apologize, because that is never my intention. Here is the uncut version," Diesel said.