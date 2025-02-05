Resurfaced clip shows Jennifer Aniston kissing Ellen DeGeneres on live TV: "You have such soft..."

The talk show host cheekily responded, “So do you, that’s why I do what I do. No razor burn, soft lips.”

Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres shared a surprise on-air kiss during the former's 2019 appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’ The steamy exchange which set the internet ablaze, happened as Aniston and DeGeneres discussed the comedian's kiss with radio personality Howard Stern. Things took a playful turn as Aniston asked, “How was it? Did you enjoy it? Were you nervous? Did you kinda get into it at all? Or was it just like…”

First @HowardStern kisses me, now Jennifer Aniston kisses me. I’m gonna have to set up a booth and charge. pic.twitter.com/xhHHrJtWmn — The Ellen Show (@EllenDeGeneres) October 28, 2019

As per RadarOnline, DeGeneres quipped, “Is this something that’s gonna turn you on? Why is this so important to you?” DeGeneres continued nudging Aniston and remarked, “When was the last time you kissed a girl on the lips?” Aniston brushed off the question, “I don’t kiss girls on the lips,” prompting DeGeneres to lean in teasingly. The host said, “Is this where this is going?” Aniston laughed before giving in and planting a soft peck on DeGenere’s lips. The studio audience went gaga over the two longtime friends.

Next time you’re at a job interview, ask if one of the job perks is kissing Jennifer Aniston. If not, move on. pic.twitter.com/KXV1ArlSvj — The Ellen Show (@EllenDeGeneres) December 17, 2019

In response, DeGeneres quipped, “That’s what they wanted to see.” Aniston playfully added, “That’s the last time I kissed a girl on the lips.” But things didn’t end there. Aniston went on to compliment DeGeneres, remarking, “You have such soft lips!” The talk show host cheekily responded, “So do you, that’s why I do what I do. No razor burn, soft lips.” Aniston laughed and agreed, “I get it.” While viewers were definitely amused, they wondered whether the moment had been planned or entirely spontaneous.

Aniston, who has been single since her 2017 divorce from Justin Theroux, continues to make headlines not only for her acting career but also for her candid and fun-loving personality. In another interview with Stern, Aniston talked about her single life. Stern asked, “Are you enjoying being single.” Aniston remarked, “Yeah.” Curious, Stern pressed, “Do you want me to set you up with someone or not?” Aniston dodged the offer and said, “Not right now. But listen, I just don’t like being set up. I don’t like it. Hate it.”

As per Entertainment Weekly, Aniston and DeGeneres locking lips wasn’t the only time viewers got a little bit more than what's expected. The host has a history of playful smooches with celebrity guests. In another memorable moment, late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon joined the list of those who kissed DeGeneres. While rehearsing potential Golden Globe dialogue, Fallon, wearing a ridiculous mouth contraption from the game ‘Speak Out,’ said, "I actually talk better with this thing in my mouth." To everyone's surprise, he suddenly asked DeGeneres for a kiss. Without hesitation, she leaned in and granted his request. The incident, as expected, went on to be one of the most viral moments in the show’s history.