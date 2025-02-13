Resurfaced clip shows Ellen grilling Pamela Anderson about her love life and it's quite disturbing

Last year, Ellen DeGeneres was asked to apologize to Pamela Anderson by web sleuths after an old clip from her talk show went viral online. In 2004, the former 'Baywatch' star, now 57, appeared twice on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. A clip from one of the interviews was recently shared on Ellen DeGeneres’ official Instagram page, and viewers criticized DeGeneres' behavior toward Anderson. In the video, Ellen first gives Pamela a pop quiz on American history, which she aces. Then, the host shifted the conversation to Pamela’s personal life.

“So really I am actually fascinated by everything that you’re doing,” Ellen says. “I don’t know how you have time because all people really know about you is your love life. That is all anybody really focuses on.” She then continues by saying, “And by the way I’ve followed along, it’s like you wouldn’t have time to do anything else.” The audience laughs, and Pamela, also laughing but looking a bit uncomfortable, replies, “Yes, I’m juggling.” Ellen then asks her, "Who are you with now" and Pamela replies simply saying, “It's complicated. I’m dating and it’s hard to date when you have children, you know?” Ellen then continued, "How old are they now," to which Pamela replied "6 and 8" and said their names were "Brandon and Dylan," Metro reported.

Pamela continues, "It's hard to bring people home, so you're kind of hopping around. I feel kind of dirty." "Well, tell us about that," replies Ellen. Ellen even asks Pamela about her exes, saying "You're friends with your exes right?" "I'm friends with all of them," replied Pamela. At one point, Pamela makes it clear she doesn’t want to talk about who she’s dating. She then looks to the side and avoids making eye contact with Ellen. Toward the end of the conversation, Ellen admits, “Well, it feels like I’m grilling you,” to which Pamela responds, “If I had something good I would tell you.” Ellen then pushes further, saying, “Well try and think of something because we want to know. We want to know some dirt.” Pamela lets out a big sigh. After seeing the clip, many people expressed their anger.

One fan commented on Ellen's Instagram post saying, "This was one of the worst interviews she'd done," while another wrote, "It's so hard to watch any of these after watching her documentary. I have so much respect for her and how she managed herself during some pretty crappy socially abusive years. She is smart kind and upstanding. And her boys adore her which says something." "Pam looks like she wants to get the hell out of there. This interview was rough," added another viewer. One internet user noted, "She looks so uncomfortable, look at her body language!! Early 2000s interviews are so cringe to watch lol." "It's actually kind of insulting that they would do this to her," added another. “Wow, you treated her awful. Mocking and belittling her. Why would you ever repost this? It shows you in a horrible light. Have you not learned anything??? Shame on you! This is not who Pam is,” another viewer wrote.

This isn't the first time Ellen has been called out for her 'rude' and 'dismissive' behavior. In 2020, former employees accused Ellen DeGeneres of fostering a toxic work environment on her talk show, citing issues like racism and intimidation. This led to an internal investigation and the dismissal of three top producers. Ellen apologized to her staff and addressed the allegations on air. Despite these efforts, the controversy affected her reputation, and she announced the show's end in 2021, with the final episode airing in 2022, as reported by Buzzfeed.