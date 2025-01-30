Prince Harry reveals how he felt watching Meghan Markle's ‘Suits’ love scenes: "I made the mistake..."

Prince Harry once admitted watching Meghan Markle's steamy scenes with Patrick J Adams on the legal drama was a nightmare he would never forget.

Prince Harry once admitted watching Meghan Markle's steamy scenes with co-star Patrick J Adams on the legal drama 'Suits' was a nightmare he would never forget. The Duke of Sussex joked that it left him needing therapy. As per The Mirror, Harry in an attempt to learn more about Markle's past during their early days of romance, had come across her onscreen love scenes with Mike Ross (played by Adams).

In his memoir 'Spare', Harry revealed that he was overwhelmed watching Markle's character, paralegal Rachel Zane, getting ravished by Mike. "I'd made the mistake of googling and watching some of her love scenes online. I'd witnessed her and a cast mate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room... It would take electric shock therapy to get those images out of my head," Harry penned in his memoir. He admitted that he "didn't need to see such things" to know more about Markle's past.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Aaron Korsch, the creator of 'Suits', revealed that the royal family had requested some changes to the storyline of Markle's character after her relationship with Harry became public. When asked about the changes, Korsch mentioned that the royals didn't want Markle to use the word 'poppycock' in the series. He shared that the word held a personal significance for him as his wife's family used it to talk about sensitive matters. "My wife's family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word 'poppycock'. So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, 'My family would say poppycock.' And the royal family did not want her saying the word," Korsch explained.

Korsch, known for his works 'Everybody Loves Raymond' and 'Just Shoot Me' understood the concerns of the royal family, but was frustrated by the change. "They didn't want to put the word 'poppycock' in her mouth. I presume because they didn't want people cutting things together of her saying 'c***'. So, we had to change it to 'b*******' instead of 'poppycock', and I did not like it because I'd told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show," Korsch added.

Following her wedding to Harry in May 2018, Markle decided to quit acting as she focused on her royal duties. During an interview with BBC, Markle shed light on her decision to leave the entertainment industry. "I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It's a new chapter. And also keep in mind I've been working on my show for seven years. So, we were very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I've done there and now it's time to work as a team with you [Harry]."

The Duchess of Sussex also candidly spoke about her acting career in her Variety cover story. Markle was asked whether she would ever consider getting back to the big screen and resume her acting career. Her response? A firm "No. I'm done." However, she added, "I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not."