'Pride & Prejudice' gets a Gen Z makeover: 5 things we know about 'progressive' version of Jane Austen's classic

This adaptation joins Netflix’s recent Austen efforts, following their 'Persuasion' film starring Dakota Johnson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix is gearing up to bring a fresh take to 'Pride and Prejudice', marking its first Austen adaptation since 2022's 'Persuasion', which left audiences divided. With 'The Crown' star Emma Corrin set to portray Elizabeth Bennet, this adaptation is just what we needed.

With Dolly Alderton, known for her modern voice and sharp humor, penning the series, 'Pride and Prejudice' looks to balance timeless themes with a progressive edge, hoping to bring Austen’s wit and romance to a Gen Z audience. Here’s everything we know so far about this anticipated series.

Will the new 'Pride and Prejudice' follow the same place?

'Pride and Prejudice' tells the story of the Bennet family and their five unique daughters—Jane, Elizabeth, Mary, Kitty, and Lydia—living in Regency-era England. The main focus is on Elizabeth Bennet, a smart and independent young woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. When Elizabeth meets Mr. Darcy, a wealthy but seemingly arrogant man, she immediately dislikes him. But as the story unfolds, misunderstandings turn into deeper realizations, and both characters start to see each other in a new light. With humor and heart, Pride and Prejudice explores love, family, and the social pressures of that time, making it one of Jane Austen’s most beloved novels.

Who stars in 'Pride and Prejudice'?

Emma Corrin will take on the role of Elizabeth Bennet in 'Pride and Prejudice'

Emma Corrin, best known for playing Princess Diana in 'The Crown', is set to take on the role of Elizabeth Bennet in Netflix’s adaptation. While other cast members haven’t been announced yet, Emma’s casting suggests that Netflix is taking a new and thoughtful approach, aiming to connect Austen’s characters with today’s audience in a meaningful way.

Who is the creative mind behind 'Pride and Prejudice'?

The adaptation is being written by Dolly Alderton, an author and screenwriter loved for her humorous and heartfelt takes on relationships in books like 'Everything I Know About Love'. Dolly’s ability to capture both the funny and serious sides of love and life feels like a perfect match for Austen’s story, which is full of clever insights into relationships and society. With Dolly at the helm, we can expect this 'Pride and Prejudice' to keep the sharp wit of the original while adding a modern, relatable twist.

What makes this 'Pride and Prejudice' different from past adaptations?

This new 'Pride and Prejudice' sets itself apart by offering a more inclusive and progressive take on Austen’s story. By casting Emma Corrin as a non-binary Elizabeth and bringing in Dolly Alderton’s modern storytelling, Netflix aims to update the story without losing the charm and wit that makes 'Pride and Prejudice' so timeless. The adaptation will likely touch on today’s ideas around identity and independence, making it relatable to a new generation who might see themselves in these classic characters for the first time. It’s a fresh look at Elizabeth and Darcy’s world that still holds true to Austen’s original spirit.

Will this series be faithful to Austen’s original work?

Dolly Alderton is known for her clever and thoughtful takes on relationships, so fans can expect her to handle Austen’s story with respect for its original humor and sharp social insights. While this adaptation might bring in a modern style, the core of Austen’s story—romantic tension, class issues, and personal growth—will still be at the heart of it. Netflix seems focused on finding a good balance between staying true to the original story and making it feel relatable for today’s viewers. By mixing timeless themes with a fresh, modern touch, Netflix’s 'Pride and Prejudice' hopes to introduce Austen’s most famous novel to a new generation, celebrating its wit, romance, and lasting appeal.

