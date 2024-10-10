Premeditated massacre: How the tragic killings of Mark Hasse and Mike McLelland unfolded

Eric and Kim Williams were responsible for killing as many as three innocent lives

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In a shocking case that captivated the nation, 'Dateline: Smoking Gun's episode two, 'Vendetta' explores the chilling double murder of former Kaufman County prosecutors Mark Hasse and Mike McLelland, along with Mike's wife, Cynthia. This tragic story reveals a twisted tale of revenge orchestrated by Eric Lyle Williams, a former justice of the peace who felt wronged by the legal system.

Frustrated with his ousting from office after a felony conviction for theft, Williams hatched a sinister plot that would lead to brutal killings, leaving the tight-knit community in disbelief. Through gripping interviews and meticulous investigation, 'Dateline's Andrea Canning sheds light on the dark motivations behind these heinous acts and the ensuing legal battle that unfolded, revealing the devastating impact it had on the victim's family.

Who was Cynthia McLelland?

Cynthia McLelland was Kaufman County District Attorney Michael McLelland's wife and turned into one of the most surreal murder victims in Texas. Cynthia was a kind and gentle soul, age 65, brutally murdered along with her husband in their home in April 2013.

She was a psychiatric nurse who was loved across her community because of her caring and kind personality. Unfortunately, she was murdered when she unwittingly became a target in a plot of revenge by Eric Williams and his wife, Kim. They wanted to punish her husband for his prosecution of Eric several years earlier.

Eric and Kim killed Cynthia and Mike (@cbs)

How did Cynthia and Mike McLelland meet?

Cynthia and Mike McLelland found each other later in their lives, a bond cemented by mutual service and the drive to help others. She was a psychiatric nurse; he was a veteran of the military who would later become the District Attorney of Kaufman County, Texas.

They were compassionate and dedicated individuals who found a common bond. With time, the bond between them solidified, and they became an adored couple among all their people; their strong partnership and the support both had for each other earned them high respect; it's a pity, but their lives were ruthlessly torn out in a revenge plot.

Two prosecutors were killed by Eric and Kim (@nbc)

Who was Mark Hasse?

Mark Hasse was an esteemed prosecutor in Kaufman County, Texas, with a reputation for being very tough on crime. He remained committed to justice and was highly regarded by those with whom he worked and by the community. Hasse worked as an assistant district attorney and played an essential role in the processing of major criminal cases. Hardworking and determined, he devoted much of his career to furthering the law.

Tragically, Hasse was shot and killed on his way to work in 2013 as part of a plot that was uncovered to be part of a revenge scheme headed by former Justice of the Peace Eric Williams. This murder sent shockwaves in that community, further propelling an investigation into a series of murders related to his own.

Eric and Kim killed three innocent people (@nbc)

Where are Eric Lyle Williams and his wife Kim now?

Eric Lyle Williams and his wife, Kim Williams, were sentenced to prison for their involvement in the killings of two Kaufman County prosecutors: Mark Hasse and Mike McLelland, along with Mike's wife, Cynthia McLelland. Former Justice of the Peace Eric was convicted of capital murder for orchestrating and carrying out the killings in a revenge plot. He was sentenced to death and is currently sitting on death row in Texas.

Kim Williams, who assisted her husband in the murders and served as a witness against him, received 40 years in prison. She pleaded guilty to her involvement in the crime and gave crucial testimony about Eric's detailed plans for the murders. They are still incarcerated, and Eric continues to appeal his death sentence.

Eric and Kim are now imprisoned (@cbs)

Uncover tragic deaths in 'Dateline: The Smoking Gun' on Thursdays, at 8 pm on Oxygen.