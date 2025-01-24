Pete Davidson openly revealed how much he earned on ‘SNL’ and it took everyone by surprise

Pete Davidson just proved that being funny on ‘SNL’ doesn’t necessarily pay the bills

Known for his exceptional comedic timing and charisma, Pete Davidson has carved a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Davidson, who joined 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) in 2014, quickly became a fan favorite with his self-deprecating humor and honest takes on life. While many have thought that his eight-year-long stint on the show has earned him a great fortune, his stunning revelation about his paycheck says otherwise.

NFC captain Pete Davidson smiles after the NFC's 35-33 victory over the AFC in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

Davidson, who rose to fame on 'Saturday Night Live' with several memorable Weekend Update segments, characters, and sketches, revealed his salary in an interview with New York magazine as reported by Market Realist. The actor and comedian revealed a surprising fact, saying, "Do you guys know what they pay us? It's like three grand an episode, so I think I got dinner!" Davidson's low salary came as quite a shocker, as many expected a much higher figure, given the popularity of the show and its cast.

Davidson is not the only one who exposed the harsh pay disparity, in the same video, 'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudeikis opened up about his first-year experience as a writer on 'Saturday Night Live.' The writer and actor shared, "I mean, you don't really make enough money to make big purchases." Sudeikis further said, "So, I think New York rent was probably the biggest purchase I made after writing on SNL the first year."

Other SNL stars also chimed in with their own stories about how they spent their paychecks early on in their careers, reported by Deadline. Cheri Oteri recalled purchasing a couch with her earnings, which she has since had reupholstered multiple times. Bowen Yang, another SNL star, shared a more relatable story about indulging in a fashion purchase. "I went to Saks across the street to buy a pair of Gucci shoes," he said. "The kind that everyone got, and the kind that I wouldn’t feel super cool wearing out now." Julia Louis-Dreyfus also shared her experience, saying, "I bought a pair of shoes that were out of my budget," she recalled, noting that the shoes cost her $75.

Following Davidson's jaw-dropping revelation, fellow 'SNL' castmate Kenan Thompson also shared his opinions. Thompson, who joined the sketch show back in 2003, declined to share specific details about his salary but stressed the importance of paying dues in a chat with Variety. The comedian shared, "You gotta pay your dues a little bit, yeah." Reacting to Pete Davidson's comments about low pay on the show, Thompson said, "It’s pretty notorious that it’s more so about having the job than getting paid for the job."

Coming back to Davidson, the comedic star's net worth has decreased from $8 million in 2024 to a reported $4 million, as per People. While the exact reasons for the drop are unclear, Davidson's significant expenses are the contributors to the decline. Throughout his career, he's had several lucrative endorsement deals, including with Taco Bell, Manscaped, Smartwater, Totino's, and Hellmann's, and appeared in Super Bowl commercials as well. His income fluctuated in 2022 after leaving 'Saturday Night Live' following an eight-season run, during which he earned around $500,000 per year. Since then, he has continued to earn through his comedy tours, film, and TV projects.