Pepper Pong on 'Shark Tank': How to buy pickleball-ping pong hybrid that's helping people get sober

Pepper Pong can be played on any flat surface, such as a dining table or a car hood

Denver resident Tom Filippini is all set to pitch his tabletop game Pepper Pong on Episode 6 of 'Shark Tank' Season 16 on Friday, November 22. The portable pickleball-ping pong hybrid has already been hailed by The New York Post as "the next pickleball that can be played anywhere, anytime, by anyone."

Apart from the fun it promises, Pepper Pong strives to be a game that helps people form connections and overcome challenges, so several Sharks are likely to show interest in Filippini's unique venture.

Pepper Pong, a new game, is a portable blend of ping-pong and pickleball (ABC/ChristopherWillard)

What is Pepper Pong?

Pepper Pong, a portable pickleball-ping pong hybrid that debuted in the market last year, is designed to eliminate skill disparities between players and can be set up on any flat surface, from a huge table to the top of a cooler.

It consists of three different kinds of peppers (balls), a portable net, and a mullet (paddle). The game's concept is similar to pickleball, but because it's played on a smaller scale, anybody can participate.

It's also not ping pong, though. According to the website, the game is unique due to its equipment, regulations, and mobility; one of the most significant distinctions is that it is silent.

Number of players: There are either two or four players.

Included equipment: One "fence" (net), four foam-coated "mullets" (paddles), and one "pepper" (ball) selected from three variants ranging from lower to higher bounceability are included with the equipment.

Rules: The oldest player serves first once you've chosen a pepper, located a level (or nearly level) surface, and determined who will play. Strike the ball back and forth until it either misses the table completely or strikes the same side twice.

Regardless of who served, the rally winner receives a point. Either three or five games make up a match, and games go to eleven (must win by two). Official regulations are detailed here.

Tom Filippini will pitch his portable combination of pickleball and ping pong, Pepper Pong, on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 6 (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Who is the founder of Pepper Pong?

Tom Filippini, a recovering alcoholic from Denver, spent hundreds of hours playing ping pong ten years ago. He had no idea that, once he recovered, he would be submitting a revised version of the game to 'Shark Tank'.

While in treatment, Tom discovered that ping pong was a useful tool for overcoming social isolation, but it needed a makeover. However, he believed that the language, regulations, equipment, and game all needed to be updated. Then, he came up with the idea for Pepper Pong, a game inclusive for all ages and skill levels, adaptable to any table, and a universal boredom-buster, in 2016.

The underlying goal of Pepper Pong is to combat addiction, per Filippini, a self-described recovering alcoholic, a lifetime racquet sports enthusiast, and a serial entrepreneur (he co-founded Exclusive Resorts). That's why he donates sets to addiction centers around the country.

Tom Filippini invented Pepper Pong after getting sober (ABC/Christopher Willard)

What is the cost and how to Pepper Pong?

Presently, Pepper Pong is offered for the promotional price of $69.99 (retail will be $99.99). The full set is available for purchase on Pepper Pong's official website.

The core of Pepper Pong is its capacity to bring people together (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Where is Pepper Pong now?

Tom Filippini and his crew distribute pepper pong sets to addiction treatment facilities nationwide via an initiative called Rally 4 Recovery. He also shares his story of reaching his lowest point and playing his way out during speeches.

He believes that his appearance on 'Shark Tank' will highlight his game and purpose even more. According to the company, Pepper Pong sets are donated to addiction treatment facilities nationwide because the game was created through addiction rehabilitation and sobriety.

More profoundly, its creator, Filippini, stated that Pepper Pong aims to lessen the "isolation epidemic" brought on by mobile phone use by enticing people to interact and play with one another, much like he did when he used ping pong to help kick alcoholism years ago.

Pepper Pong's portability makes it ideal for traveling (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Who will steal the deal?

Mark Cuban could make the deal with Pepper Pong.

Mark Cuban could be interested in making a deal with Pepper Pong (ABC/Christopher Willard)

'Shark Tank' Season 16, Episode 5, airs on ABC on Friday, 22 November 2024, at 8 pm ET. Catch the latest episode featuring products like Pepper Pong, KaAn's Designs, Taverns-To-Go, and FOAM Cooler.

For those who miss the episode, it will be available on demand the following day and on Hulu. Additionally, viewers can explore past seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.