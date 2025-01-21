Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon trying to sell NFTs on 'The Tonight Show' is as dystopian as it gets

Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon both bought Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs which were launched in 2021.

In 2022, Paris Hilton appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', and opened up about her recent Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) purchases. In an awkward interaction, both Fallon and Hilton revealed that they invested in Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs founded in 2021. The collection of these NFTs owned by Yuga Labs features pictures of cartoon monkeys wearing hats. While speaking about her purchase, Hilton said, "I was going through a lot of them, I was like, I want something that, like, kind of reminds me of me. But—this one, it does." During the conversation, Hilton also mentioned that the NFTs seem to have cost her almost $300,000. As per Unilad, Fallon also spoke about his personal experience and shared, "It reminded me of me a little bit because I wear striped shirts."

The whole conversation went on for nearly 90 seconds as Fallon and Hilton failed to discuss the merits of the NFTs. During her time on the program, Hilton gifted NFT to every person seated in the audience. Following her appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Hilton took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and talked about NFT. "That was fun! Felt like I was the Oprah of the #Metaverse #LFG!! @FallonTonight" she wrote at that time. Soon after, many internet users shared their reactions to the duo's interaction. One social media user wrote, "I've sold phone coverage and men's razors with more dignity and conviction than Paris Hilton's NFT plug," meanwhile another user chimed in, "Not forced, very natural. 100% real enthusiasm for this totally real and not a scam NFT thing." A third person stated, "God SPEED. If anyone can kill NFT culture, it's Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton."

One person wrote, "The celebrity NFT wave of 2021 taught us valuable lessons. Most were cash grabs that left retail holding worthless jpegs. The real value comes from utility and community, not blue checkmarks. But hey, at least Paris Hilton's Bored Ape is still... *checks notes* ...down 95%." Another one joked, "Paris Hilton becoming a face in the NFT space? Yup, time to sell and get tf out of this scam."

Along with this, Hilton has also shared her real take on NFTs on her official website. "I see NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, as the future of the creator economy. They use blockchain technology to help creators increase the value of their work and share it with fans in real-time. And blockchain technology will allow artists to get paid on secondary sales as well. That’s never happened before and it is mindblowing how much that can change things for artists. I plan to go big with NFTs, innovating, investing, and collecting. My first drop is coming soon. I can’t wait. I can’t share the details just yet, but I want to talk about why I’m so excited about NFTs," she explained at that time.

According to a report by Yahoo Finance, Hilton previously teamed up with designer Blake Kathryn in 2021 to launch her own collection of NFTs. Her collection features three creative pieces including 'Hummingbird in my Metaverse', 'Legend of Love' and 'Iconic Crypto Queen.' At that moment, Hilton generated around $220, 000 in sales after her NFTs got sold out. It appears that Hilton will continue to launch some more NFT collections for her fans in the times to come.