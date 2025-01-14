Pamela Anderson keeps her iconic red 'Baywatch' swimsuit locked in a safe for a chilling reason

While it has been decades since we last saw Anderson in her legendary swimsuit, the actress has revealed why the piece remains safely tucked away.

Pamela Anderson is one of the few celebrities who has successfully rebranded her image from a sexy siren to a sought-out actress, all thanks to her choices, from going makeup-free to her stint in 'The Last Showgirl.' The actress, best known for 'Baywatch' is still known to many as CJ Parker, who runs along the beach in her signature red swimsuit. While it has been decades since we last saw Anderson in her legendary swimsuit, the actress has revealed why the piece remains safely tucked away.

Actress Pamela Anderson stars as Vallery Irons in the syndicated television series 'VIP'. (Image Source: Getty Images)

In a conversation with Flaunt, Anderson shared a chilling story about how a homeless woman once broke into her home. She recalled, "A homeless person went into my home and was living in my guest house with my 'Baywatch' bathing suit on, slicing her wrists." The woman also left a disturbing letter that read, "I am not a lesbian; I just want to touch you." Anderson described the unsettling experience, saying, "I remember seeing a face in a window; isn’t it the scariest thing you can think of?"

Anderson went on to explain how the woman was in her home for days, causing things to go missing. "I called security, who couldn’t find her, and then she was in my house. Things kept going missing. ‘Where is that loaf of bread? Where is my jean jacket?’ And I would be like, ‘Am I going crazy?’ She was there for three or four days." The iconic swimwear is hence now safely stored in a safe. Anderson remarked, "It’s in my safe. I got one stolen when that [homeless] woman put it on, and when the police officer arrested her, they asked me if I wanted it back, and I said, 'No, no, you can keep it.'"

On the work front, Anderson is grabbing major headlines for her magnificent acting chops in 'The Last Showgirl,' earning nominations at prestigious award shows like the Gotham Awards, Golden Globes, and the SAG Awards, as per InStyle. Despite this success, Anderson expressed feeling 'hurt' and blindsided by Hulu's 'Pam & Tommy,' a drama series about her tumultuous relationship with Tommy Lee and their sex tape scandal.

Sharing her two cents on the miniseries, Anderson revealed that the recent recognition for her own work feels like the 'best payback.' She noted with irony, "All these people have won awards playing you, but not you." During an appearance on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live', Anderson shared, "I don't dwell on it, but it was kind of a strange thing to pick a very terrible time in my life and make entertainment. People were nominated for Emmys and all sorts of stuff, and that's why I was laughing with someone the other day," she said of the miniseries.