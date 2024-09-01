Pacific Island Film Festival of NYC dates and slate of films released

Single film tickets will be available for purchase starting October 1, 2024.

New York City, New York (Release): The Pacific Island Film Festival of NYC (PIFF) (formerly known as the Hālāwai Film Festival) returns for its second edition, presenting over 30 films from October 17-20, 2024 at the Village East by Angelika, New York Public Library (NYPL) for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center, The National Museum of the American Indian, and Ascent Lounge in Columbus Circle.

“This year’s program highlights truly diverse forms of storytelling, creativity and expression from Polynesia, Micronesia, and Melanesia,” said PIFF NYC Executive Director Stacey Young. “Through these films, we are not only able to collectively reimagine our future but also speak of our past, our tradition, our mythology and history in our own words. In our second year, we recognize just how important it is to have spaces like these to gather and celebrate as a community. Our ongoing partnerships with organizations like ICAN and Asian CineVision, allow us to continue the important work of building a platform and pipeline for Pacific Island cinema and talent right here in New York City.”

Attendees currently can purchase Patron ($500) or Festival Passes ($275), as well as tickets to special events, including the Closing Night Gala ($150) and Dinner and a Movie ($100). Patrons can also purchase a pass for the Changemaker Talk and all Angelika Theater film screenings ($75). Single film tickets will be available for purchase starting October 1, 2024.

2024 PACIFIC ISLAND FILM FESTIVAL MAIN SLATE (selected)

VAKARAITAKA

Fiji | 15 minutes | Fenton Lutunatabua

Set in the visually beautiful Fijian hills, Vakaraitaka is a four-part contemporary dance narrative combining poetry and climate activism.

PO’ELE WAI

USA | 20 minutes | Tiare Ribeaux

A magical realism-infused narrative that hits close to home as a family discovers, to their horror, that their beloved land has been poisoned by the fuel leaks at Red Hill.

INKY PINKY PONKY

Aotearoa (New Zealand) | 60 minutes | Damon Fepulea’i, Ramon Te Wake

A young fakaleitī (transgender), Lisa, gets involved with rugby captain Mose while navigating school life and overcoming intolerance and prejudice to find acceptance and happiness.

HŌKŪLE’A: FINDING THE LANGUAGE OF THE NAVIGATOR

USA | 40 minutes | Ty Sanga

In 2006, cultural anthropologist Wade Davis sailed with master navigator Nainoa Thompson to learn about the art of wayfinding. Fifteen years later the two explorers contemplate the mysteries of traditional navigation and a future inspired by the language of the navigator.

THE QUEEN’S FLOWERS

Kingdom of Hawai’i | 11 minutes | Ciara Lacy, Daniel Sousa

A magical take on a true story, The Queen’s Flowers is an animated short adventure for kids that follows Emma, a Native Hawaiian girl in 1915 Honolulu, as she makes a special gift for the last monarch of Hawai'i, Queen Lili’uokalani.

KŪKINI

Kingdom of Hawai’i | 26 minutes | Paula Fuga

In 1790 Hawai’i, an elite warrior must leave his family behind when sent on a deadly mission to report on the bloody war waged by Kamehameha against Maui. When captured by the enemy, he is miraculously saved by someone who has a message for him of their own.

FILM SCREENINGS AT VILLAGE EAST BY ANGELIKA

KANIELA: THE DANNY KALEIKINI STORY

USA | 79 minutes | Pawel Nuckowski, Michael Lum

Kaniela: The Danny Kaleikini Story is a biographical documentary based on the life of the man known as Hawa’i’s Ambassador of Aloha, as told in his own words.

MAURI

USA | 71 minutes | Zaya Benazzo, Maurizio Benazzo

The film is an intimate, visually stunning testament to a land and a people who have survived removal, exploitation and colonization—and the healing ways that are part of Māori ancestral knowledge.

RED, WHITE, AND BRASS

New Zealand | 85 minutes | Damon Fepulea’i

When Maka and Veni fail to get tickets for the most important game of their lives, they decide to form a traditional Tongan marching band just so they can go to the game.