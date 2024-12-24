Owen Wilson made a staggering amount saying 'Wow' in his movies — and someone did the math

Owen Wilson and his "wows" have sure come a long way but this one fan decided to find out how much he made by just saying this one word

We all know who Owen Wilson is by now. Whether it’s through his hilarious comedies, occasional dramatic roles, or just being the "wow" guy from all the memes. But have you ever wondered how much money he’s made just from saying that one little word?

Someone actually sat down and crunched the numbers, and the results will blow your mind, or at least make you say "Wow." Wilson’s "wow" is so iconic that it’s almost a character in itself. Whether he’s in awe, surprised, or just plain impressed, he delivers the word with a charm that only he can pull off. It’s become his thing, thanks in part to the memes, but also because he’s just really good at saying it. "It’s a good wow," one fan rightly pointed out, as per Unlaid.

Photo of Owen Wilson at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Father Figures' (Image Source: Getty Images)

So, how much has this catchphrase earned him? Back in 2019, a very dedicated person decided to find out. They discovered that by that time, Wilson had appeared in 47 movies and said "wow" a total of 102 times. On average, he speaks about 3,500 words in each film and has earned a whopping $217,838,000 throughout his career, according to Economic Times. When you do the math, that means each "wow" is worth $1,324, adding up to an incredible $135,072 in total just from this one word. Now, of course, Wilson isn’t literally being paid per "wow."

But it’s still fun to think about how a single word has become such a big part of his career. It’s so famous that someone even watched all 47 of his movies to count every "wow." That’s some serious dedication, and the findings sparked a lot of online chatter. One person summed it up perfectly by saying, "Owen Wilson owned the 2000s." And it’s true, Wilson was everywhere back then, starring in hits like 'Wedding Crashers', 'Zoolander', and 'The Royal Tenenbaums'. But even now, more than a decade later, he’s still going strong.

Photo of Owen Wilson attends the UK Premiere of 'Night At The Museum: Secret of the Tomb' (Image Source: Getty Images)

Interestingly, some fans were surprised to learn that Owen is actually Luke Wilson’s brother. While they do look and sound alike, plenty of people haven’t connected the dots. It’s one of those fun facts that makes you go, well, "Wow."

More recently, Wilson tried something a little different with his movie 'Paint'. He played Carl Nargle, a character inspired by Bob Ross, complete with a soft-spoken demeanor and a love for painting. Fans were curious to see if he said "wow" in the film, but even without it, the role showcased his range as an actor. Now, he’s gearing up for another big project: Disney’s 'Haunted Mansion'. This spooky comedy is based on the famous theme park ride and features a star-studded cast. Wilson is all set to bring his signature charm to the movie, and who knows, maybe we’ll get a new "wow" to add to the collection.