Nikki Glaser reveals the censored joke on Diddy that was 'too risky' for Golden Globes audience

Nikki Glaser joked she was “pissed” to host the 2025 Golden Globes instead of 2024, when Taylor Swift was in the audience

Nikki Glaser had audiences in stitches while hosting the 82nd Annual Golden Globes, but not all of her jokes made it to the final cut. Though the majority appreciated the sharp yet balanced performance of Glaser, she has recently let out some of the edgier material that got axed, including some of her jokes on Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently facing multiple serious charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, forced labor, and more. During an appearance on ‘ The Howard Stern Show', Glaser opened up about her decision to tone down certain jokes, explaining that some were just “too risky” for live TV.

One of the jokes she chose to leave out directly referenced Diddy’s connection with the A-listers. The joke goes—“The Golden Globes is the only show where you can see the biggest stars and movies and television joined together with the same goal—getting out of here tonight before Dax Shepard asked them to do his podcast. This is the last time all of you will be in the same room together until the Diddy trial.” Glaser went on to explain that, although the joke was funny for her, it felt inappropriate to be delivered in a room full of Hollywood’s biggest stars. “Because it’s like you’re accusing the people of that room of being involved in that, and they might turn on you.”

At the Golden Globes, Glaser unleashed a flurry of other memorable jabs, including several digs involving Diddy. One of her jokes teased ‘Challengers’, calling it “more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card,” while another expressed faux disappointment about his absence, saying, “the after-party is not going to be as good this year”,” because of Diddy’s absence. She also quipped that ‘Night B----’, a fictional movie title, was what Diddy hears before going to bed. In addition to Diddy, Glaser roasted Ben Affleck for “ruining women named Jennifer,” referencing his relationships with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, and joked about Nicole Kidman’s appearance after “two wines,” calling her a “Wild Robot.”

Despite the controversy, Glaser jokingly said she was “pissed” she hosted the 2025 Golden Globes instead of the year prior when Taylor Swift was in attendance. Mega Taylor Swift fan Nikki-who has spent close to $100,000 attending 22 of her ‘Eras Tour’ shows to social media to react to a fan questioning if she was annoyed by the timing. “Do u think Nikki Glaser is pissed that she hosted this year instead of last year when Taylor Swift was in attendance,” the fan asked, to which Nikki replied, “Oh you know I was!”

Taylor had attended the 2024 Golden Globes in support of her ‘Eras Tour’ film, which was nominated for a cinematic achievement award. Nikki did admit that hosting an event with Taylor in the crowd would have been a dream as she is a “mega-Swiftie.” Despite her disappointment, Nikki loves Taylor all the same and does not have one single regret regarding how much money she has spent being a devoted fan. In an interview with PEOPLE, she said she’s spent “close to $100,000” attending 22 shows. “I thought, ‘It's no problem for me to spend this on Taylor Swift,” she said.