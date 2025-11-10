Nicole Kidman returns to horror in Osgood Perkins’ mysterious new film — here’s what we know so far

Nicole Kidman will now star alongside Nico Parker and Lola Tung in the upcoming horror feature ‘The Young People’

Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman teams up with Osgood Perkins' horror-thriller, 'The Young People'. She will now star alongside Nico Parker and Lola Tung. 'The Big Little Lies' star is currently in post for her Amazon crime series, 'Scarpetta'.

The ensemble cast of 'The Young People includes Cush Jumbo, Heather Graham, Lexi Minetree, Lily Collias, Tatiana Maslany, Brendan Hines, and Johnny Knoxville. At the time of writing, the movie's production is underway in Vancouver. There is no official plotline; however, Deadline's latest revealed that reports online suggest the film "centers on a couple of school friends, one of whom starts to develop red flag behavior."

Per Yahoo!, 'The Young People' is the first project under the first-look deal between Neon, Perkins, and his production banner Phobos and marks the pair’s latest collaboration following the success of Longlegs which was the highest grossing independent film of the year at $75M domestically, and The Monkey which marked Neon’s second-biggest opening weekend at the box office. The two are also partnering on Perkins’ next film, Keeper, which Neon is releasing on November 14."

While there is nothing concrete about the plotline and release date, the big names in 'The Young People' are sure to garner buzz. Only time will tell if Perkins' next will be a hit with the audience.