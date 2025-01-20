Nicole Kidman reveals she had a crush on Jimmy Fallon in iconic TV moment: "Maybe he's gay..."

During her 2015 appearance on 'The Tonight Show', Kidman recounted an awkward meeting she had with Fallon which left the latter very embarrassed.

Comedian Jimmy Fallon missed out on a chance many would die for— to go out on a date with Nicole Kidman. During her 2015 appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Kidman recounted an awkward meeting she had with Fallon which left the latter very embarrassed. Kidman revealed a well-kept secret— she once had a crush on the popular late-night host.

Fallon later in an interview with Deadline, admitted, "Nicole Kidman totally blindsided me on my show. We were just there to talk about one of her movies or something she was going to win an award for. She was great and she looked amazing and we were talking and she goes, ‘Did you know that we dated?' My face just melted. It was the most embarrassing thing." As per the New York Post, Fallon revealed that a mutual friend introduced the duo and brought Kidman to his apartment. “I’m walking down the street in New York City, and my friend Rick calls me and says, ‘Dude, what are you doing? I have Nicole Kidman with me and she wants to meet you to be in Bewitched or something. I can be in your apartment in 10 minutes," Fallon said.

During the episode, Kidman, who now only has eyes for her husband Keith Urban, claimed that she had a deep admiration for Fallon. “I just remembered I liked you. Not now, I’m married now. But Rick was like, ‘Jimmy wants to meet you and you can go over to his apartment,’ and I was single,” she explained, as per Pinkvilla. Fallon who was shocked by Kidman's confession shared, “What are you talking about? Could I have dated Nicole Kidman?"

Much to her disappointment, Kidman shared how at the time the comedian showed no interest in her. “You wouldn’t talk, you didn’t say anything. You were like, ‘Hey, mmm, mmm, mmm!” Kidman recounted. In response, Fallon stressed, "I didn’t know this was a thing, I thought it was a movie or something.” Kidman refuted, “Well it was like a hang and then you put a video game on or something and I was like, ‘This is so bad.’ And you didn’t talk at all. So after about an hour and a half, I thought, ‘He has no interest, this is so embarrassing.’ So I left, and went, ‘OK, no chemistry. Maybe he’s gay!’"

While Fallon and Kidman might have not dated each other in real life, they are really happy with their current partners. Fallon has been happily married to his wife Nancy Juvonen since 2007, and the pair shares two daughters, Winnie and Frances. Nicole, for her part, has been hitched to Urban since 2006 and the couple has two daughters, Sunday and Faith. Fallon later shared how this incident became a joke between him and Kidman's husband, country musician Urban at public events.