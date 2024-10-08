Nicole Kidman reunites with 'Big Little Lies' author for an all-new thriller

This upcoming project will mark the fourth collaboration between Liane Moriarty and Nicole Kidman

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Nicole Kidman is all set to reunite with author Liane Moriarty for the TV adaptation of 'Here One Moment'. This marks their fourth collaboration, following successes with 'Big Little Lies', 'Nine Perfect Strangers', and the upcoming 'The Last Anniversary'. Kidman's production company, Blossom Films, has joined forces with Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories, the production company behind their previous partnerships, as reported by Deadline.

While casting details are under wraps, Kidman is likely to play the lead, continuing her on-screen tradition with Moriarty's works. With 'Big Little Lies' Season 3 and Moriarty's sequel book in development, we can hope for compelling storytelling from this dynamic duo. Published in September 2024, 'Here One Moment' is the latest Moriarty novel to receive the TV treatment.

What is 'Here One Moment' about?

Liane Moriarty's novel 'Here One Moment' is being adapted into a TV series, merely weeks after its publication. The project has garnered significant attention due to Moriarty's successful track record with adaptations, particularly 'Big Little Lies' and 'Nine Perfect Strangers', which starred Nicole Kidman.

'Here One Moment' centers on a mysterious flight where a passenger predicts the future deaths of fellow travelers. This premise aligns with Moriarty's signature blend of suspense and intrigue. With Kidman's involvement and Papandrea's production expertise, expectations are high for another successful adaptation.

Will 'Here One Moment' continue Liane Moriarty and Nicole Kidman's winning streak?

The reunion of key players from 'Big Little Lies' and 'Nine Perfect Strangers' bodes well for Liane Moriarty's latest adaptation, 'Here One Moment'. With Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, and other familiar names on board, fans can expect another critically acclaimed series. Despite Kidman's packed slate, including 'Big Little Lies' Season 3, 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2, and 'Practical Magic 2', 'Here One Moment' can give us another beautiful live adaptation of a Liane Moriarty book. Given Moriarty and Kidman's proven track record, there's no reason to doubt 'Here One Moment' will be another hit series, which only strengthens their successful creative partnership.

'Here One Moment' trailer

Since the show was just announced to be in the works, there is no official trailer for 'Here One Moment' yet, but we will keep you updated as soon as it drops.